Scotland's whisky makers have hit out after a planned freeze in alcohol duty was abandoned by new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Plans announced in a mini-budget only a few weeks ago would have seen the tax taken by the government on booze frozen at current rates.

However, since then previous chancellor Kwasi Karteng has been sacked and the government has been forced to walk back many of the policies he set out.

That has included scrapping the freeze on alcohol duty, a decision that was criticised by the Scotch Whisky Association.

Mark Kent, the trade body’s chief executive, said: “Business can only work on the basis of certainty and stability.

“That has been stripped from the Scotch whisky industry following the Chancellor’s decision to U-turn on the duty freeze for Scotch whisky announced just over two weeks ago.

"Distillers are facing increasing economic headwinds and rising costs, the duty freeze offered much needed support.

"We urgently need that commitment to be reinstated."