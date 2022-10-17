Labour have opened up a 36 point lead in one opinion poll, as reaction to the Conservative crisis continues.

Jeremy Hunt was appointed as the new Chancellor last week following Kwasi Kwarteng's dismissal, and on Monday rolled back almost all of the plans put forward in the controversial mini-budget.

A number of Tory MPs are already calling for Prime Minister Liz Truss to resign, and she sent Penny Mordaunt in her stead to face questions from the opposition over her handling of the economy.

And Labour has opened up a 36-point poll lead, the largest for any party since October 1997, according to a survey by Redfield and Wilton Strategies.

Labour leads by 36%.



Largest lead for ANY party with ANY polling company since October 1997.



Westminster VI (16 Oct.):



Labour 56% (+3)

Conservative 20% (-4)

Lib Dems 11% (-2)

Green 5% (+2)

SNP 4% (–)

Reform UK 2% (–)

Other 1% (-2)



Changes +/- 13 Oct.https://t.co/fMkhypfJ4S pic.twitter.com/3YGPsmcyO8 — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) October 17, 2022

Among those who said they will vote and excluding “don’t knows”, 56% said they would back Labour (up three points since October 13), while the Tories were down four points on 20%, the Liberal Democrats were on 11%, the Green Party on 5%, SNP 4% and Reform 2%.

Including the 19% who did not know which way they would vote, the Labour lead was 31 points, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party on 47% and the Tories on 16%.

The pollster surveyed 2,000 eligible voters in Great Britain on Sunday.