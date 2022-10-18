SHAMED MP Margaret Ferrier is being investigated by the parliamentary watchdog over alleged “actions causing significant damage to the reputation” of the House of Commons.
Ferrier was found guilty of breaking emergency Covid laws and ordered by Glasgow Sheriff Court to carry out 270 hours of community service.
The MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, elected for the SNP but now sitting as an independent, is facing a probe by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.
The investigation, opened last week, centres around an allegation of “actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the house as a whole or of its members generally” as well as a potential “conflict between private interests and public interests”.
In August, Ferrier admitted culpably and recklessly exposing the public to Covid-19.
She was charged after she had spoken in the Commons in September 2020 while awaiting the results of a coronavirus test and then took the train home to Glasgow after being told she had tested positive.
Scottish Labour business manager Neil Bibby said: "It’s right that the Parliament investigates Margaret Ferrier’s dangerous actions, but it’s not too late for her to do the right thing herself.
"While this investigation is carried out, she must rethink her own position and consider stepping down as an MP.
"The people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West deserve a fresh start."
