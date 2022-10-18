A furious Mark Drakeford hit out at the leader of the Welsh Conservatives after a question about the National Health Service, with Nicola Sturgeon tweeting her approval.

A discussion in the Sennedd saw Andrew Davies quote the experience of a man whose daughter had waited in an ambulance for 15 hours, which the Tory leader dubbed "like a third world country".

The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has just shouted at the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, in the Senedd after a question about the Welsh NHS… pic.twitter.com/SwL03JK6d6 — Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) October 18, 2022

That drew a furious rebuke from the Welsh First Minister who hit back: "The people who work in the service, and as I say they’ll have heard the way members described their service this afternoon, what do they face?

“They face cuts to their pay because of the policy of YOUR government and now they face cuts to the budget the health service will have at its disposal.

“It is shocking, absolutely shocking to me, that you think you can turn up here this afternoon with the mess your party has made to the budgets of this country, to the reputation of this country around the world, that you promise people there will be more to come, and you turn up here this afternoon and claim some sort of moral high ground? What sort of world do you belong in?”

His rebuke earned praise from Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who responded to the exchange on Twitter.

She wrote: "100% with First Minister Mark Drakeford in his anger and frustration at Tories who take a sledge hammer to the economy and public services, and then try to pretend that the consequences have nothing to do with them.

"They do just the same in Scotland."