SUELLA Braverman has quit as Home Secretary over a "technical infringement" of the ministerial code, and hinted Liz Truss ought to do the same over her own mistakes.

"I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign," Ms Braverman wrote in a politically explosive resignation letter, in which she also said she had "serious concerns" about the direction of the government and U-turns.

Her departure - after just 43 days - adds to the turmoil around the Prime Minister, who sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as her Chancellor last Friday.

Former transport secretary Grant Shapps, a supporter of Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race, and who is regarded as one of the most competent hands in Whitehall, is the new Home Secretary.

Ms Braverman, a right-winger who stood for the Tory leadership, left the Government after meeting the Prime Minister in the House of Commons.

In a resignation letter, Ms Braverman said she was choosing to tender her resignation "with the greatest regret".

She said that earlier today she had sent an official document from her personal email "to a trusted parliamentary colleague" in order to garner support for government policy on migration.

"This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules.

"As you know, the document was a draft Written Ministerial Statement about migration, due for publication imminently. Much of it had already been briefed to MPs. Nevertheless it is right for me to go."

The flimsy pretext for the resignation fuelled speculation that Ms Braverman had actually quit because of her unhappiness with Ms Truss and how she abandoned the plans on which she became Tory leader and PM.

Boris Johnson's former chief of staff Dominic Cummings said that, given the routine use of personal email in government, Ms Braverman's publicly stated rationale for quitting was "laughable".

The rest of Ms Braverman's letter added to the impression that more was at play with a pointed section on why those who make mistakes must take responsibility for them.

Writing just hours after Ms Truss told PMQs that she was sorry for her mistakes, Ms Braverman said: "As soon as I realised my mistake, I rapidly reported this on official channels, and informed the Cabinet Secretary.

"As Home Secretary I hold myself to the highest standards and my resignation is the right thing to do.

"The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes.

"Pretending we haven't made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can't see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not resious mistakes.

"I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign."

Ms Braverman also attacked the many U-turns in recent weeks.

"It is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous time.

"I have concerns about the direction of this government.

"Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to voters, but I have had serious concerns about this Government's commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings."

My letter to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/TaWO1PMOF2 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) October 19, 2022

No 10 has denied that Ms Braverman was fired from the role, but did not comment on the nature of her departure.

In a terse response to Ms Braverman, the Prime Minister said: "I accept your resignation and respect the decision you have made.

"It is important that the Ministerial Code is upheld, and that Cabinet confidentiality is respected.

"I am grateful for your service as Home Secretary.

"Your time in office has been marked by your steadfast commitment to keeping the British people safe.

"You oversaw the largest ever ceremonial policing operation, when thousands of officers were deployed from forces across the United Kingdom to ensure the safety of the Royal Family and all those who gathered in mourning for Her Late Majesty The Queen.

"I am also grateful for your previous work as Attorney General, as my Cabinet colleague and in particular your work on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

"I look forward to working with you in the future and wish you all the best."

A former attorney general, Ms Braverman became home secretary on September 6 when Ms Truss brought her in to replace Priti Patel.

Her tenure was brief but controversial.

At the Tory conference in Birmingham she accused Tory critics who forced Ms Truss into U-turning over plans to scrap the top rate of income tax of a “coup”.

She also said her "dream" would be a photograph of a plane full of asylum seekers being deported to Rwanda on the front page of the Telegraph.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “This Tory Government is falling apart at the seams. To appoint and then sack both your home secretary and chancellor within six weeks is utter chaos. This is no way to run a government.

“Suella Braverman has admitted breaching security procedures which raises serious questions.

“There are also reports of major disputes about policy and we have had weeks of disagreements. We need an urgent statement from the Prime Minister.

“Home affairs, security and public safety are too important for this kind of chaos.

“The problems go beyond one home secretary. If the Conservatives can’t even manage the basics they need to get out of the way and hand over to people who can.

“The public doesn’t need changes at the top of the Tory party, it needs a Labour government.”

SNP MP Stuart McDonald said: “Not even two months into the job and Liz Truss has already lost a Chancellor and a Home Secretary, at this rate her cabinet will be empty by Christmas.

“While the Home Secretary’s departure will be welcome news to all those disgusted by her Rwanda deportation dreams, it doesn’t change the fact that this entire government is rotten to the core and that with the busted flush Liz Truss in power it matters very little who sits in the cabinet.

“Truss empowered her Home Secretary to use her little time in office to pursue sickening authoritarian policies that breached international law and endangered refugees and asylum seekers. Very little will change so long as she remains in power.

“With little to no justification for remaining in post herself it’s time now for Liz Truss to do the right thing and also go.

“The mess her failing government is making has damaged the UK’s economy and reputation abroad, and it's now dragging Scotland down with it, demonstrating exactly why we need a permanent escape from the chaos of Westminster control with the full powers of independence.”

UK Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: “This is a Government in chaos. People should not be forced to watch the Conservative party implode day after day while real people suffer.

“There is a of cost of living catastrophe, health service crisis and now a rudderless home office.

“The only solution now is a General Election so the public can get off this carousel of Conservative chaos.”