As it happened: The fallout after the resignation of Liz Truss

By Ema Sabljak

  • Liz Truss has announced her resignation in a statement outside Downing Street at 1.30pm today.
  • Sir Graham Brady has said a new Tory party leader is expected to be in place as soon as October 28.
  • Both Nicola Sturgeon and Keir Starmer have insisted a general election must take place.
  • Names are beginning to be thrown around for a replacement, including Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and the man who vacated the role just months ago - Boris Johnson.

