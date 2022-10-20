Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has revealed a Russian fighter jet released a missile near to an RAF aircraft.
The incident occurred over the Black Sea last month, and while the Conservative MP stressed it was not a deliberate act, he called it "reckless" and dangerous.
The incident was blamed on a "technical malfunction".
Mr Wallace said: "On September 29 an unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint, a civilian-style aircraft on routine patrol over the Black Sea was interacted with by two Russian armed SU-27 fighter aircraft. It is not unusual for aircraft to be shadowed and this day was no different.
“During that interaction however, it transpired that one of the SU-27 aircraft released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range.
“The total time of the interaction between the Russian aircraft and the Rivet Joint was approximately 90 minutes.
"In light of this potentially dangerous engagement, I have communicated my concerns directly to my Russian counterpart, Defence Minister (Sergei) Shoigu, and the chief of defence staff in Moscow.
“In my letter I made clear the aircraft was unarmed, in international airspace, and following a pre-notified flight path.
“I felt it was prudent to suspend these patrols until a response was received by the Russian state.
“The reply by the Russian minister of defence on October 10 stated they have conducted an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and stated it was a technical malfunction of the SU-27 fighter.
“They also acknowledge that the incident took place in international airspace.”
