As Liz Truss announced her resignation as Prime Minister after just 44 days, she declared that her replacement would be in place within the week.

She beat Rishi Sunak to the position in a lengthy leadership contest, but her words on Thursday indicated that the choice of a new premier would not be put to the members.

However, 1922 Committee chair Graham Brady said: "I have spoken to the party chairman Jake Berry and he has confirmed that it will be possible to conduct a ballot and conclude a leadership election by Friday the 28th of October.

“So we should have a new leader in place before the fiscal statement which will take place on the 31st.”

That's already proving controversial though, with opposition parties demanding a general election so the people can decide.

Boris Johnson was elected with a huge majority at the 2019 election but there will now be a second Prime Minister in a matter of months appointed without the direct say of the electorate.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “What a mess, this is not just a soap opera at the top of the Tory party, it’s doing huge damage to our economy and to the reputation of our country.

“The public are paying with higher prices, with higher mortgages, so we can’t have a revolving door of chaos.

“We can’t have another experiment at the top of the Tory party.

“There is an alternative and that’s a stable Labour government and the public are entitled to have their say and that’s why there should be a general election.”

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon also called for a general election.

She wrote on Twitter: "There are no words to describe this utter shambles adequately.

"It’s beyond hyperbole – & parody. Reality tho is that ordinary people are paying the price.

“The interests of the Tory party should concern no-one right now.

“A general election is now a democratic imperative.”

