DOUGLAS Ross has back Liz Truss’s decision to quit as Prime Minister – insisting the next leader must “restore stability for the good of the country”.
Ms Truss has become the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history after announcing she is resigning just 44 days into the job.
The Scottish Conservative leader, who publicly backed Ms Truss continuing in office on Monday, has now insisted “there were no other options” but for her to quit.
He said: “I wish Liz Truss and her family well.
“No matter where you stand on her decisions as Prime Minister, politics can be very tough on people personally.
“She has made a difficult choice but it is the right decision. There were no other options after recent events.
“We must now move forward quickly with the election of a new Leader and Prime Minister to restore stability for the good of the country.
“It is vital that the Conservative and Unionist Party unites and continues the hard work of getting the whole of the UK through the big challenges we face.”
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “I am sorry to see the Prime Minister step down. However, she was clear that she was not able to deliver her mandate, and I respect her decision.
“What is important now is that the Conservative Party acts quickly to elect a new leader, one we can all get behind.”
He added: “The UK Government has acted swiftly to support families and businesses, to help people through the winter, in the face of very significant global challenges.
“There is much more to be done, and we need to unite and continue to deliver for people in our country.”
House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said she would “keep calm and carry on” and encouraged others to do the same.
Asked in the Commons about Ms Truss’s resignation and the state of the UK Government, Ms Mordaunt, who lost out in the Tory leadership contest to the Prime Minister, said: “I am going to keep calm and carry on – and I would suggest everyone else do the same.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel