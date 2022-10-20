DOUGLAS Ross has back Liz Truss’s decision to quit as Prime Minister – insisting the next leader must “restore stability for the good of the country”.

Ms Truss has become the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history after announcing she is resigning just 44 days into the job.

The Scottish Conservative leader, who publicly backed Ms Truss continuing in office on Monday, has now insisted “there were no other options” but for her to quit.

He said: “I wish Liz Truss and her family well.

“No matter where you stand on her decisions as Prime Minister, politics can be very tough on people personally.

“She has made a difficult choice but it is the right decision. There were no other options after recent events.

“We must now move forward quickly with the election of a new Leader and Prime Minister to restore stability for the good of the country.

“It is vital that the Conservative and Unionist Party unites and continues the hard work of getting the whole of the UK through the big challenges we face.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “I am sorry to see the Prime Minister step down. However, she was clear that she was not able to deliver her mandate, and I respect her decision.

“What is important now is that the Conservative Party acts quickly to elect a new leader, one we can all get behind.”

He added: “The UK Government has acted swiftly to support families and businesses, to help people through the winter, in the face of very significant global challenges.

“There is much more to be done, and we need to unite and continue to deliver for people in our country.”

House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said she would “keep calm and carry on” and encouraged others to do the same.

Asked in the Commons about Ms Truss’s resignation and the state of the UK Government, Ms Mordaunt, who lost out in the Tory leadership contest to the Prime Minister, said: “I am going to keep calm and carry on – and I would suggest everyone else do the same.”