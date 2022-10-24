Amid the chaos of Westminster politics, the PM’s resignation and the potential perils of future fiscal mismanagement, two of Scotland’s leading entrepreneurs have raised the need to talk more openly about Brexit

. . . and the need not to talk about Scottish Independence

Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show With Hunter & Haughey, Sir Tom Hunter said: “I’ve been digging into Brexit this week and looking at the scrutiny that should have happened.

“The fact is the effects of Brexit on business have been masked, first of all by the pandemic and now by the nonsense that’s going on down in Westminster.”

Sir Tom pointed out recent analyses estimate the Brexit effect in Britain has reduced growth prospects by at least 4%. “According to reports, SMEs trying to grow their businesses outwith Britain are saying: ‘Look, I used to ship from Britain to Europe and it took two days. Now it takes 20 days.’

“Businesses are now setting up their distribution in Europe. This means the jobs and all of the multiplier effects, such as the taxes, go to Poland or Holland. I mean Brexit has been a disaster for business.”

He shared that he enjoyed being part of Europe: “I thought it was good for business and I thought it was good to be part of something bigger.

“Of course there were things that drove us mad, but I think the country sleepwalked into Brexit.

“There were a couple of clever slogans and frankly we didn’t look underneath them. There was a bus saying £350 million pounds a week coming back to the NHS. Can anybody find that bus?”

Lord Willie Haughey added: “We’re out of Europe because people lied and with no shame.”

He also noted it was apposite to be discussing the effects on business resulting from the separation from Europe when the paper for the economic case for Scottish independence had just been published.

“When we talk about a new border has no one looked at what’s happened with the Northern Ireland Protocol?” asked Lord Haughey.

“If that was not enough to put you off, I don’t know what is.

“Look at the shambles of the export and import situation we have in Northern Ireland.”

Moving to the question of Scottish independence, Sir Tom said: “I would be open to an honest discussion, as I was the last time, about independence. Of course when you see what’s happening down south, you think: ‘My goodness! Would we be better on our own?’ Let’s have that frank discussion because, if you’re a business in Scotland, you can do business with the rest of the UK without any barriers. If there was a barrier, I would worry about that. So let’s have an honest discussion about it, let’s be open.”

Lord Haughey was less enthusiastic, saying: “That discussion should take about one minute. Seriously, why would you want to separate from your biggest trading partner? Like you, I was delighted to be part of Europe. There were pros and cons, but there were many more pros than cons.

“But for us at the moment to separate from our biggest partner is fraught with danger. And there’s no certainty we could join the EU. That’s not to say we can’t but the one thing you’re absolutely right about is let’s have a grown-up debate.”

Sir Tom said: “I’m open to the debate, but not now. There is so much going on. We have an economic crisis. We have a health crisis. We need to solve that. Education doesn’t really get talked about anymore. Scottish education was the envy of the world; I’m afraid it’s not anymore. So let’s get it back there.

“I think people will say: ‘Oh no, we have to have this debate now.’

“Well, I don’t agree. There should be a debate at some point, but not now.”