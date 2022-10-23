A KEY Boris Johnson ally has backed Rishi Sunak to become the next prime minister dealing a huge blow to the former PM.
Suella Braverman, a staunch supporter of Mr Johnson has backed his rival to replace Liz Truss in Downing Street.
Ms Braverman, whose resignation as home secretary kickstarted the end of Ms Truss’s premiership, has now changed her support for the former chancellor.
Writing in the Telegraph, she said: “I have backed Boris from the start.
“But we are in dire straits now. We need unity, stability and efficiency. Rishi is the only candidate that fits the bill and I am proud to support him.”
Ms Braverman added: "Things need to change.
"We, as a party, need to change. We need to provide leadership, stability and confidence to the British people.
"We cannot indulge in parochial or nativist fantasies.
"We need to move beyond Leaver or Remainer; One Nation or ERG; right of the party or left of the party; wets or thatcherites. Now, we all need to compromise and unite... One person can build that team: Rishi Sunak."
The move will come as a big blow for Mr Johnson, who is scrambled to garner support of the 100 Tory MPs needed to get on the ballot to become the next prime minister.
Home Secretary, Grant Shapps, has also backed Mr Sunak in the party’s leadership race.
Mr Shapps, who served in Cabinet under Mr Johnson tweeted: “We need someone who can provide stability and proven economic competence in these challenging times, and @RishiSunak is that person.
“That’s why I’m backing him in the Conservative leadership contest”.
