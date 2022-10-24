DOUGLAS Ross has welcomed Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the new Prime Minister.

The Scottish Tory leader said he was looking forward to “working with him for the good of Scotland and the whole United Kingdom.”

However, news that the former chancellor was set to replace Liz Truss and become the UK’s third prime minister in three months intensified calls from opposition parties for a general election.

The SNP said the Tory party could not be allowed to impose a new leader on the country without a vote.

While Labour said Mr Sunak had been appointed without saying a word "about how he would run the country."

In his statement, Mr Ross said Mr Sunak had “a proven track record in running the nation's finances” and could “provide economic stability and reassurance to the markets.”

“Recent weeks have been difficult and unsettling for both the Conservative Party and more importantly, the country,” he added. “Now all our focus must be on bringing the nation together and navigating the tough economic conditions we face.

“As he showed during his time as chancellor, not least in safeguarding one in three Scottish jobs during the pandemic through the furlough scheme, Rishi Sunak is uniquely well equipped for that task.”

SNP Westminster leader, Ian Blackford disagreed:"The Tories cannot be allowed to impose a third Prime Minister without a general election - voters must get a say and the SNP is determined to ensure they do.

"The Tory government had no mandate to trash the UK economy with its disastrous budget. And it has no mandate to install yet another leader who will impose devastating austerity cuts - making households pay through their teeth for Tory mistakes.

"No one voted for this. The only reason the Tories are running scared of democracy is because they fear the verdict of the people. There's no better indication of that than the polling in Scotland, which shows voting SNP could wipe the Tories out completely.”

Mr Blackford said his party would “continue to put maximum pressure on Tory MPs to hold an election. And, I've written to Keir Starmer making clear SNP MPs will back a vote of no confidence in the Tory government if he tables one this week.”

Angela Rayner, Labour’s Deputy Leader, said Mr Sunak has been crowned “without him saying a single word about how he would run the country and without anyone having the chance to vote.”

She added: “This is the same Rishi Sunak who as Chancellor failed to grow the economy, failed to get a grip on inflation, and failed to help families with the Tory cost of living crisis.

“And it’s the same Rishi Sunak whose family avoided paying tax in this country before he put up taxes on everyone else.

“With his record - and after Liz Truss comprehensively beat him over the summer - it’s no wonder he is dodging scrutiny.

“Rishi Sunak has no mandate and no idea what working people need. We need a general election so the public get a say on the future of Britain.”

Scottish Greens Co-leader, Patrick Harvie Mr Sunak’s appointment will be “music to the ears of his super-rich friends, but, for millions of people in Scotland and beyond it will be devastating.”

“The Tories have stepped into a time machine and come out in 2010. The last thing we need is yet another multi-millionaire Tory Prime Minister looking the other way while millions suffer and attacking the services that we all rely on.

“In 2014, we were told that a No vote was the only way to secure our economic stability. Since then we have had four Prime Ministers, each of them even worse than the one before. Rishi Sunak will be the fifth,” he added.



