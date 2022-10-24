RISHI Sunak has called for “unity and stability” as he promised to be a prime minister with “integrity and humility”.
Mr Sunak was speaking at Conservative party headquarters in London after securing the Tory leadership after Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the race.
The former chancellor will become the next prime minister, replacing Liz Truss, once he meets with the King.
The new Conservative party leader said: “I am humbled and honoured to have the support of my parliamentary colleagues and to be elected as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party.
“It is the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the party I love and give back to the country I owe so much to.”
He added: “The United Kingdom is a great country but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge.
“We now need stability and unity and I will make it my upmost priority to bring our party and our country together because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren.
“I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility and I will work day in day out to deliver for the British people.”
The prime minister in waiting also paid tribute to his predecessor, Ms Truss, who he lost to in the last Tory leadership contest last month.
Mr Sunak said: “I’d like to pay tribute to Liz Truss for her dedicated public service to the country.
“She has led with dignity and grace through a time of great change and under exceptionally difficult circumstances, both at home and abroad.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel