RISHI Sunak has called for “unity and stability” as he promised to be a prime minister with “integrity and humility”.

Mr Sunak was speaking at Conservative party headquarters in London after securing the Tory leadership after Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the race.

The former chancellor will become the next prime minister, replacing Liz Truss, once he meets with the King.

The new Conservative party leader said: “I am humbled and honoured to have the support of my parliamentary colleagues and to be elected as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party.

“It is the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the party I love and give back to the country I owe so much to.”

He added: “The United Kingdom is a great country but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge.

“We now need stability and unity and I will make it my upmost priority to bring our party and our country together because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren.

“I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility and I will work day in day out to deliver for the British people.”

The prime minister in waiting also paid tribute to his predecessor, Ms Truss, who he lost to in the last Tory leadership contest last month.

Mr Sunak said: “I’d like to pay tribute to Liz Truss for her dedicated public service to the country.

“She has led with dignity and grace through a time of great change and under exceptionally difficult circumstances, both at home and abroad.”