SIXTEEN women were murdered in Scotland last year, up from 10 in the previous year.

The 60 per cent increase came as the latest official figures showed 53 people were the victim of homicide in Scotland in 2021-22, six less than the previous year and down 54% over the past 15 years.

While that is the lowest number on record since 1976, there are concerns over the number of women killed.

Nine of the women killed last year were murdered by a partner or an ex-partner, around 52%.

Another three were killed by a relative, another two by an acquaintance and two were murdered by strangers.

Over the last ten years, 62 women were killed by a partner or ex-partner, around 42% of all homicide cases.

Another 28 were killed by a relative, while 29 were murdered by an acquaintance. 13 were killed by a stranger.

The vast majority of persons accused of homicide since 2000-01 have been male, making up 97% of all accused in 2021-22.

Of the 37 male victims last year, 22 were killed by an acquaintance.

Men are, by some margin, more likely to be victims of homicide than women.

Over two-thirds of all homicide cases, 69% recorded between 2012-13 and 2021-22 involved men killing men.

Rage or fury and fight or quarrel accounted for 54% of all victims in solved cases. For another 21%, the motive was a feud or faction rivalry. In 17% of solved cases the motive was unknown.

Over the last ten years, 81% of all female victims were killed in a dwelling, compared with 55% of males.

Thirty-six victims were reported to have been killed in drug-related homicide cases in 2021-22, of which 26 were male.

While this a decrease from the 40 reported in 2020-21, the number of drug related homicide cases is higher over the past six years than in preceding years.

Police Scotland has said this could be “due at least in part to an improvement in recording practice.”

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “Scotland continues to be a safe place to live and this latest reduction in homicides is in line with the significant downward trend seen in other categories of violent crime over the past 15 years.

“However every death caused by homicide is a tragedy that leaves grieving families and friends in its wake, which is why tackling all forms of violent crime continues to be a top priority for this Government.

“We are continuing to make considerable investment in supporting prevention work with people of all ages and ensuring Scotland's law enforcement agencies and courts have the resources to deal with those who harm others.

“In recognition of the fact that more than half of female victims were killed by a partner or ex-partner, we are working on additional measures which will help prevent and reduce the number of homicides related to domestic abuse and give a voice to those who have been killed.

“We remain committed to working closely with both the Scottish Police Authority and Police Scotland to support the delivery of the Joint Policing Strategy to ensure we continue to have a safe, protected and resilient Scotland.”