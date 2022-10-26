RISHI Sunak's decision to reappoint Suella Braverman six days after she was forced to leave over a security breach is coming under increased security.

Labour and the Lib Dems have called for a Cabinet Office investigation.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, the UK's most senior civil servant, is reportedly “livid” over her swift return.

She quit last week after using her personal email account to send a draft ministerial statement on immigration to Sir John Hayes, a fellow right-wing backbench Tory MP.

However, she also accidentally sent it to a staff member of another Tory MP.

That MP then reported the email to the chief whip, who went straight to No 10.

Downing Street said the Home Secretary had committed two breaches of the ministerial code, firstly by sharing details of the policy before it had been formally signed off, and by sharing it using a private email.

Ms Braverman, who had been in the role six weeks, said she made a “mistake” which she conceded was a “technical infringement” of the rules.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper wrote to Mr Case demanding an investigation “into the extent of this and other possible security breaches”.

“Given the Prime Minister’s decision to reappoint her to the Cabinet post overseeing national security, it is vital for the public to have transparency on what occurred,” she wrote.

“It must include the extent of the Home Secretary’s use of private email accounts to circulate Government papers and the extent to which official documents have been sent outside Government, as well as any other concerns that have been raised about possible serious information and security breaches by Suella Braverman.”

The Lib Dems also demanded an investigation into Mr Sunak’s decision to reappoint her “including any promises Sunak made to her behind closed doors”.

Home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said: “If it is confirmed that Suella Braverman repeatedly broke the ministerial code and threatened national security, she must be sacked.

“A Home Secretary who broke the rules is not fit for a Home Office which keeps the rules.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the Home Secretary has apologised for the “mistake”.

“The Prime Minister has taken her apology and he has decided that what he wants is an experienced Home Secretary that has got recent – very, very recent – experience at the Home Office,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Ms Braverman played a key role in Mr Sunak’s victory in this weekend’s leadership contest.

She had previously been one of Mr Johnson’s most ardent supporters but unexpectedly came out for the former chancellor.

Ms Braveman said the party could not afford to indulge in “parochial or nativist fantasies” given the “dire straits” it was in now.

Her support allowed Mr Sunak to convince the party he was able to bring together all of the warring wings.

Mr Cleverly denied her return to the Home Office was a result of that support.

“He didn’t need any particular endorsements because it was so clear that the parliamentary party wanted him at the helm,” Mr Cleverly told Sky News.