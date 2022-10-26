SUELLA Braverman’s reappointment as Home Secretary is the result of a “sleazy backroom deal” to shore up Rishi Sunak’s position, the SNP’s Ian Blackford has said.

Labour warned that the decision risked national security, with Sir Keir Starmer describing the new Prime Minister as "weak."

The Tory minister was unexpectedly reinstalled at the Home Office just six days after she was forced out for breaching the ministerial code.

Ms Braverman - who is a key member of the party’s right wing - played a significant role in securing Mr Sunak’s victory in last weekend’s leadership contest.

She had previously been one of Boris Johnson’s most ardent backers but unexpectedly came out for the former chancellor.

Her support allowed Mr Sunak to convince the parliamentary party he was able to bring together all of their warring factions.

However, the decision to bring Ms Braverman back into government has sparked anger among opposition politicians and officials.

Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, the UK's most senior civil servant, is reportedly “livid” at her swift return.

She was forced to quit last week after using her personal email account to send a draft ministerial statement on immigration to Sir John Hayes, a fellow right-wing backbench Tory MP.

However, she also accidentally sent it to a staff member of another Tory MP.

The Home Secretary was understood to have committed two breaches of the ministerial code, firstly by sharing details of the policy before it had been formally signed off, and by sharing it using a private email.

During Mr Sunak’s first Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir asked if the Home Secretary was “right to resign last week for a breach of security?”

Mr Sunak replied: “The Home Secretary made an error of judgment but she recognised that, she raised the matter and she accepted her mistake.

“That is why I was delighted to welcome her back into a united cabinet that brings experience and stability to the heart of Government.”

Sir Keir pointed out that the Prime Minister had pledged integrity, professionalism and accountability in his first statement outside Downing Street.

“But then, with his first act, he appointed a Home Secretary who was sacked by his predecessor a week ago for deliberately pinging around sensitive Home Office documents from her personal account," he said.

Sir Keir, who used to be the director of England’s Crown Prosecution Service, said he knows firsthand how important it is to have a home secretary “whose integrity and professionalism are beyond question”.

He accused Mr Sunak of being “so weak” that he did a “grubby deal” with Braverman because he was scared to lose the leadership election.

“There's a new Tory at the top but it’s always the same with them. Party first country second.”

The Labour leader asked if officials have raised concerns about his decision to appoint Ms Braverman.

Mr Sunak avoided the question.

The SNP’s Ian Blackford says Mr Sunak only appointed Ms Braverman because of a “sleazy backroom deal” to shore up his own position.

“Far from being a fresh start, this is a return to the sleaze and scandal and ghosts of cabinets past.

"The Prime Minister promised to govern with integrity and humility, so if he has an ounce of either, will he admit his mistake and sack the Home Secretary without a delay?”

Replying, Mr Sunak said he was pleased to speak with the Scottish First Minister on his first day in office “because I wanted to express my desire to work constructively with the Scottish Government so that we can work together to deliver for the people of Scotland”.

He added: “I hope crime is one of the things that we can collaborate on, because he will know that violent crime is rising in Scotland and police numbers are falling, whereas here we are increasing police numbers.

“I look forward to working with the Scottish Government on our shared challenges because I believe in a strong United Kingdom.”

Ms Braverman ducked out of an urgent question tabled by Labour on her reappointment in the Commons.

Yvette Cooper, the Shadow Secretary said Ms Braverman was "responsible for national security, so has the Home Office, Cabinet Office or security service now undertaken an investigation into her security breaches to see how many others there have been?"

She asked if the minister still had access to the "most sensitive documents and information?"

Ms Cooper added: "She's been a minister on and off for four years, so she knows the rules about government documents yet she sent one to her own private email to someone outside the government and also copied it by accident to someone else entirely.

"How is anyone supposed to believe she is such a novice that she didn't know exactly what she was doing? And if she really is that much of a novice why on earth are the rest of us supposed to trust her with our national security?"

Cabinet Office minister, Jeremy Quinn said the Prime Minister had "made clear that this government will act with professionalism, integrity and accountability."

He added: "At the end of the day it's very simple. The Home Secretary made a mistake. She's acknowledged that she made a mistake. But she offered her resignation and she stood down.

"The Prime Minister has looked again and the Prime Minister has decided as is his decision that she can return to government. I believe in redemption. I hope the Right Honourable lady can as well."