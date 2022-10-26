SNP ministers have denied putting the economy at risk by pursuing a “blinkered commitment to a divisive polarising referendum” on independence.

The claim was made as the Scottish Government’s Constitution Secretary, Angus Robertson, insisted that his party still hopes to hold a referendum on independence in October next year, despite the “political stability” within the UK Government.

The Scottish Government’s plans to hold a referendum through Holyrood’s powers hinge on the UK Supreme Court determining whether the Scottish Parliament has the authority to do so.

Mr Robertson was asked by his SNP colleague Karen Adam whether the “reported ongoing political instability within the UK Government impacts on the timing of its plans” to hold a re-run of the 2014 vote.

Speaking at Holyrood, Mr Robertson claimed that “UK Government policies are making major economic challenges such as inflation inequality and the cost of living crisis worse”.

He added: “Instability and uncertainty are increasing as financial markets express a lack of confidence in the UK Government's economic management and competence.

“Scotland has an abundance of skilled people innovative businesses and natural resources. We’ve everything it takes to be just as successful as comparable independent European countries.

“Independence is essential to build a stronger economy, a more just society and a Scotland that works for everyone for this and future generations.

“We are fully committed to holding an independence referendum in October next year pending the decision of the Supreme Court.”

But Scottish Conservative constitution spokesperson, Donald Cameron, accused the SNP of putting the economy at risk by pressing ahead with the party’s independence plans.

He said: “Cabinet Secretary, the question mentions political instability.

“Isn't the truth the only threat to the political stability of the United Kingdom is the Scottish Government's blinkered commitment to a divisive polarising referendum, which is creating uncertainty for people and businesses across Scotland?”

But Mr Robertson pointed to last year’s Holyrood election producing a pro-independence majority of MSPs, insisting this is a mandate for a vote to be held.

He added: “So long as we live in a democracy we should act on the wishes of the electorate.

“It's a shame that some parties in this chamber don't believe that as well.”

Mr Robertson has pressed over the need for economic instability to be resolved before a referendum takes place.

Hesaid: “Yes, we need to deal with the social and economic challenges in particular those that are being exacerbated by the UK Tory party, but the idea that we should somehow Park democracy while that takes place is misguided and wrong.”