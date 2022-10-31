DOUGLAS Ross and Rishi Sunak have met in Number 10 to help reset the relationship between the UK and Scotland.
The Scottish Conservative leader and the Prime Minister met for about half an hour this afternoon and discussed the cost of living crisis and ways of boosting the economy north of the Border.
It is understood no date has yet been set for the PM to visit Scotland but last week The Herald was told he hoped to visit in the coming weeks.
Following the meeting, Mr Ross wrote on Twitter: "Really productive meeting with Rishi Sunak in 10 Downing Street earlier today. A positive discussion about what we can do to help people, families and businesses in Scotland and across the United Kingdom."
Really productive meeting with @RishiSunak in @10DowningStreet earlier today. A positive discussion about what we can do to help people, families and businesses in Scotland and across the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/QztDMcMLe5— Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) October 31, 2022
A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “Douglas had a productive and constructive meeting with the Prime Minister.
"The topics they discussed included the support the UK Government are providing Scottish households in the global cost-of-living crisis and delivering growth in the Scottish economy.”
The Prime Minister phoned First Minister Nicola Sturgeon within hours of his appointment last Tuesday telling her he wants to work constructively with her government.
His prompt phone call and desire for a more positive engagement was seen as signalling the desire for a more collaborative approach from the new Prime Minister towards Scotland.
It also followed the turmoil of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss’s careers in Downing Street and a planned return to greater co-operation advised by Michael Gove when he had ministerial responsibility for the Union.
During the Conservative leadership election in the summer Ms Truss described Ms Sturgeon as an “attention seeker” who was best ignored. Mr Sunak was critical of her comments.
It is also understood Mr Sunak also wants to work more closely with the Scottish Conservatives after relations soured under Mr Johnson, who was regarded by many in the party as toxic north of the Border.
Mr Ross's relationship with the former Prime Minister, who stood down in September, deteriorated after the Scottish Tory leader became the first senior Conservative MP in January to call for him to resign over the partygate scandal.
He later withdrew his demand following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the relationship did not fully recover.
A senior Conservative source told the Herald on Sunday said that the meeting today is regarded as a "sign that the Prime Minister really wants to engage and is aware of the significance of the constitutional issue".
The source added: "They’ll be looking at a strategy how to approach the constitutional issue and how to be as constructive as he can with the Scottish Government.
“We are conscious of not wanting to give the SNP any opportunities to say ‘the UK Government is being unreasonable’ because, we feel, the First Minister likes this grievance narrative.
“We are looking to be as reasonable and open as we can, while clearly disagreeing on the central issue [of the constitution]. But we want to engage.”
The UK Government has previously underlined the support it is giving to Scottish households and businesses with soaring energy bills.
It has also underlined it is investing more than £200 million in Scotland to boost the post-pandemic recovery and enhance the Scottish economy.
The support includes £172 million from the Levelling Up Fund for eight projects including the redevelopment of Inverness Castle, the renovation of the Westfield Roundabout in Falkirk, and a new marketplace in Aberdeen City Centre.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel