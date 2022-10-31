DOUGLAS Ross and Rishi Sunak have met in Number 10 to help reset the relationship between the UK and Scotland.

The Scottish Conservative leader and the Prime Minister met for about half an hour this afternoon and discussed the cost of living crisis and ways of boosting the economy north of the Border.

It is understood no date has yet been set for the PM to visit Scotland but last week The Herald was told he hoped to visit in the coming weeks.

Following the meeting, Mr Ross wrote on Twitter: "Really productive meeting with Rishi Sunak in 10 Downing Street earlier today. A positive discussion about what we can do to help people, families and businesses in Scotland and across the United Kingdom."

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “Douglas had a productive and constructive meeting with the Prime Minister.

"The topics they discussed included the support the UK Government are providing Scottish households in the global cost-of-living crisis and delivering growth in the Scottish economy.”

The Prime Minister phoned First Minister Nicola Sturgeon within hours of his appointment last Tuesday telling her he wants to work constructively with her government.

His prompt phone call and desire for a more positive engagement was seen as signalling the desire for a more collaborative approach from the new Prime Minister towards Scotland.

It also followed the turmoil of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss’s careers in Downing Street and a planned return to greater co-operation advised by Michael Gove when he had ministerial responsibility for the Union.

During the Conservative leadership election in the summer Ms Truss described Ms Sturgeon as an “attention seeker” who was best ignored. Mr Sunak was critical of her comments.

It is also understood Mr Sunak also wants to work more closely with the Scottish Conservatives after relations soured under Mr Johnson, who was regarded by many in the party as toxic north of the Border.

Mr Ross's relationship with the former Prime Minister, who stood down in September, deteriorated after the Scottish Tory leader became the first senior Conservative MP in January to call for him to resign over the partygate scandal.

He later withdrew his demand following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the relationship did not fully recover.

A senior Conservative source told the Herald on Sunday said that the meeting today is regarded as a "sign that the Prime Minister really wants to engage and is aware of the significance of the constitutional issue".

The source added: "They’ll be looking at a strategy how to approach the constitutional issue and how to be as constructive as he can with the Scottish Government.

“We are conscious of not wanting to give the SNP any opportunities to say ‘the UK Government is being unreasonable’ because, we feel, the First Minister likes this grievance narrative.

“We are looking to be as reasonable and open as we can, while clearly disagreeing on the central issue [of the constitution]. But we want to engage.”

The UK Government has previously underlined the support it is giving to Scottish households and businesses with soaring energy bills.

It has also underlined it is investing more than £200 million in Scotland to boost the post-pandemic recovery and enhance the Scottish economy.

The support includes £172 million from the Levelling Up Fund for eight projects including the redevelopment of Inverness Castle, the renovation of the Westfield Roundabout in Falkirk, and a new marketplace in Aberdeen City Centre.