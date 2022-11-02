RISHI Sunak has refused to commit to increasing benefits in line with inflation, saying “difficult decision need to be made.”

He initially promised to uprate them in line with the Consumer Price Index just five months ago, when he was Boris Johnson’s chancellor.

But with Liz Truss’s brief time in Downing Street leaving the Treasury with a £50bn fiscal hole, there are fears that Mr Sunak and his Chancellor could look to benefits as a way of making savings.

Jeremy Hunt is due to set out his budget on November 17.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said that last week Mr Sunak had “repeatedly refused to say if he would keep the promise that he made only five months ago.”

“Prime Minister, people don't need to hear any more speeches about compassionate conservatism. People just need a straight answer to a simple question. Will he keep his promise and lift benefits and pensions in line with inflation?” he asked.

Mr Sunak replied: “We do now have an excellent new Chancellor and I'm looking forward to his autumn statement in a couple of weeks.

"It wouldn't be right to comment on individual policy measures before then, but I think everyone knows we do face a challenging economic outlook and difficult decisions need to be made.

“But what I would say is that we will always - as my track record as chancellor has demonstrated - have fairness and compassion at the heart of everything.”

Mr Blackford said Mr Sunak had refused to “give a straight answer to the most vulnerable that require support.”

He added: The Prime Minister keeps telling us that difficult decisions need to be made. But austerity 2.0 isn't a difficult decision. It is what it has always been, a Tory political choice to hit the hardest.

“In the week that BP saw quarterly profits of £7.1bn why not take the easy decision to bring in a proper windfall tax? Why not take the easy decision to reinstate the cap on bankers bonuses? Why not take the easy decision to scrap the non dom tax avoidance?

“And with all that new revenue why not stand up today and take the easiest decision of all, to protect those most in need and increase benefits and pensions in line with inflation?”

Mr Sunak said there was a “significant difference” on the north sea between the Tories and the SNP.

“As chancellor, I introduced the new levy on oil and gas companies because I believed that was the right thing to do. But where we will always differ is we believe that our north sea producers do have an important role to play in our transition to net zero.

“They are an important source of transition fuels and we will make sure that we support them to invest in exploiting those resources for the British people.”