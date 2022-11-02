JOHN Swinney has confirmed he will cut £400m of funding from health and social care services to help pay for staff pay deals and meet rising inflation costs.

The Deputy First Minister, who is also acting as Finance Secretary, has set out £615m of budget cuts in his emergency budget review – taking the total amount of savings required up to £1.2bn.

Of the £400m of cuts to health and social care services, ministers have chopped £116m from Covid services, including on vaccinations, test and protect and PPE.

The Scottish Government has also cut £70m from set-up costs for the National Care Service while £65m has been cut from primary care services, £63m from re-phasing and pausing of other health and social care programmes and £38m from mental health services.

In education, £40m of capital savings have been set out including £30m due to construction delays for further education projects.

Almost £61m of cuts to capital budgets have been allocated for net zero, energy and transport including £10m the Scottish Government had previously pledged to support a carbon capture and storage project in the north east.

Mr Swinney insisted that “they are not decisions which we would wish to make”, but added that “in the absence of funding from the UK Government, they are decisions that we are compelled to make”.

The Deputy First Minister told MSPs that the Scottish Government was initially told it would receive an extra £660m of funding due to soaring levels of inflation, but warned that instead “our funding will be reduced by £230m of the period of the UK spending review”.

He added that it was “a swing of almost £900m in the space of less than a month”.

Pointing the finger at the UK Government, Mr Swinney claimed that “calamity is giving way to austerity” with “deep spending cuts expected”.

He said: “While I would have preferred to see the OBR forecasts and the outcome of the UK statement prior to publishing this review, I have concluded that we can wait no longer.

“The scale of the challenge is so severe and the impacts and uncertainties for people, households and businesses so significant that the imperative consideration must be to provide as much stability, certainty and transparency as possible.”

Mr Swinney told MSPs that when he set out his initial cuts package of £560m for 2022/23 in December, he was “clear additional savings would still be required”.

His budget review “set out a further £615m in savings” including “£400m in reprioritisation of spending within health an social care to provide a fair pay offer for NHS staff” as well as meet inflationary costs.

Mr Swinney added: “Taken together, those decisions and those already set out in December total almost £1.2bn.

“They are not decisions which we would wish to make bit in the absence of additional funding from the UK Government, they are decisions that we are compelled to make.”

Scottish Conservative finance spokesperson, Liz Smith said: “The current difficult circumstances do not absolve the Deputy First Minister or his colleagues of responsibility for the position Scotland finds itself in after fifteen years of their government.

“So he has now announced yet more huge cuts to health, education and justice. However, he won’t touch the constitution budget. He made much of the fixed and finite nature of the Scottish Government’s budget, but the obvious conclusion to be drawn is that he and his colleagues, not the UK Government, bear the responsibility. And that they prefer a divisive referendum to practical support measures.

“The SNP also plans to set up a huge new bureaucratic National Care Service – an idea slated by almost every stakeholder. Audit Scotland says that its costs have been seriously underestimated – and even now, they are more than the sum total of the cuts Mr Swinney has imposed in his two statements.

“This is the worst possible time to set up a hugely expensive and untested new care service, or to pursue plans to break up the UK. Both should be dropped, and the SNP Government must focus on real support for struggling Scottish households.”