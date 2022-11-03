HOLYROOD has been accused of attempting to “shut down debate” on gender reforms after the Conservatives claimed the timeframe for amending the plans is too concise.

MSPs overwhelmingly backed the principles of the Scottish Government’s gender reforms at stage one of the process, despite seven SNP MSPs including one now-former minister defying the party position.

The proposals, backed by all parties at Holyrood except the Tories, would allow transgender people to self-ID to obtain a gender recognition certificate, while the age limit would be lowered from 18 to 16.

A gender recognition certificate is not required to enter single-sex spaces such as toilets and changing rooms.

MSPs now have until Tuesday to table amendments to the bill at stage two, which will be considered by Holyrood’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee.

But Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton, who has already officially tabled amendments to the legislation, has claimed the scrutiny of the proposals is being rushed through.

Raising a point of order with presiding officer Alison Johnstone in Holyrood, Ms Hamilton said: “Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee, members were informed that the deadline for amendments at stage two of the gender recognition bill would be just two weeks after the stage one vote.

“We were told that there would just be two sittings to consider the amendments – that’s unacceptable presiding officer.

“It is far too little time and I’m concerned by the quality of information that I was given by the convener when I questioned the decision on Tuesday.”

She added: “This looks like an attempt to limit or even shut down debate on a very complex and contentious bill.

“Rushing this legislation is wrong, when fundamental issues of women’s rights and trans rights are at stake.

“Can I ask you, presiding officer, what steps are available to members who wish to prevent this bill being rushed through with very little debate? What action can you personally take to ensure that the timetable for the rest of the bill is not limited?

“Do you agree that a topic as sensitive as this, the Scottish Parliament should seek to protect and enhance its reputation by scrutinizing legislation properly for as long as is necessary.”

Ms Johnstone told Ms Hamilton that the issue was “a matter for the parliamentary bureau”.

She added: “The parliamentary bureau will consider timetabling of stage two of the gender recognition reform Scotland bill at its meeting which will take place next Tuesday.”

Amendments could be made to all parts of the technical legislation. It is though Labour, while supportive of the bill, could attempt to make changes around lowering the age limit from 18 to 16 years old, potentially calling for better safeguards to be in place for younger people.

Labour is also likely to call for the legislation to explicitly call for guidance on the interaction between the proposals and the Equality Act.

Once amendments have been considered, the entire parliament will hear stage three of the legislation, which is likely to take place before the Christmas recess.

The Scottish Parliament has been contacted for comment.