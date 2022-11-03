HOLYROOD has been accused of attempting to “shut down debate” on gender reforms after the Conservatives claimed the timeframe for amending the plans is too concise.
MSPs overwhelmingly backed the principles of the Scottish Government’s gender reforms at stage one of the process, despite seven SNP MSPs including one now-former minister defying the party position.
The proposals, backed by all parties at Holyrood except the Tories, would allow transgender people to self-ID to obtain a gender recognition certificate, while the age limit would be lowered from 18 to 16.
A gender recognition certificate is not required to enter single-sex spaces such as toilets and changing rooms.
MSPs now have until Tuesday to table amendments to the bill at stage two, which will be considered by Holyrood’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee.
But Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton, who has already officially tabled amendments to the legislation, has claimed the scrutiny of the proposals is being rushed through.
Raising a point of order with presiding officer Alison Johnstone in Holyrood, Ms Hamilton said: “Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee, members were informed that the deadline for amendments at stage two of the gender recognition bill would be just two weeks after the stage one vote.
“We were told that there would just be two sittings to consider the amendments – that’s unacceptable presiding officer.
“It is far too little time and I’m concerned by the quality of information that I was given by the convener when I questioned the decision on Tuesday.”
She added: “This looks like an attempt to limit or even shut down debate on a very complex and contentious bill.
“Rushing this legislation is wrong, when fundamental issues of women’s rights and trans rights are at stake.
“Can I ask you, presiding officer, what steps are available to members who wish to prevent this bill being rushed through with very little debate? What action can you personally take to ensure that the timetable for the rest of the bill is not limited?
“Do you agree that a topic as sensitive as this, the Scottish Parliament should seek to protect and enhance its reputation by scrutinizing legislation properly for as long as is necessary.”
Ms Johnstone told Ms Hamilton that the issue was “a matter for the parliamentary bureau”.
She added: “The parliamentary bureau will consider timetabling of stage two of the gender recognition reform Scotland bill at its meeting which will take place next Tuesday.”
Amendments could be made to all parts of the technical legislation. It is though Labour, while supportive of the bill, could attempt to make changes around lowering the age limit from 18 to 16 years old, potentially calling for better safeguards to be in place for younger people.
Labour is also likely to call for the legislation to explicitly call for guidance on the interaction between the proposals and the Equality Act.
Once amendments have been considered, the entire parliament will hear stage three of the legislation, which is likely to take place before the Christmas recess.
The Scottish Parliament has been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel