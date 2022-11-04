THE public has still not been given the full facts on the CalMac ferries fiasco, the chair of the committee which grilled Nicola Sturgeon today has said.
The First Minister gave evidence to MSPs for almost two hours this morning into the saga of two boats ordered from the Ferguson Marine yard in Port Glasgow in 2015.
Meant to cost £97 million and be in service in 2018, both are still being built and are likely to cost more than £250m and take until 2024 to sail.
During her evidence, Ms Sturgeon told the public audit committee she would try to supply a range of new documents it requested in light of her answers.
She also expressed her regret that the contract had gone so badly awry, causing significant fallout for the island communities left dependent on ageing, unreliable vessels instead.
Labour MSP Richard Leonard, the committee convener, said later: “This morning’s evidence to the Committee confirmed that there are still gaps in the information available to the public - information about the key decisions made which are pertinent to our scrutiny.
“The First Minister made a commitment to seek to provide this additional information and we look forward to receiving this in the hope that it will improve transparency and understanding.
“The Committee will then take time to reflect on all the evidence received before reporting on our conclusions over the coming months.”
Tory committee member Sharon Dowey said afterwards: “This was Nicola Sturgeon at her evasive worst.
“Despite repeatedly saying that the ‘buck stops with her’, she dodged and blustered her way through the questioning and shamefully couldn’t even bring herself to say the word ‘sorry’.
“She couldn’t tell us how much this shambles has cost the taxpayer, or promise that the already colossal figure would not continue to rise.
“She deflected when asked if the bidding process was rigged in Ferguson’s favour - as the recent BBC exposé suggests - instead passing the buck to Audit Scotland to discover if there had been corruption in her own government.
“And she was unable to confirm whether minutes were recorded at a key meeting [in May 2017] with [Ferguson’s boss] Jim McColl, a meeting which took place without a government official present, and which - if no minutes exist - could break the ministerial code.
“As we saw in the Salmond inquiry, it appears the First Minister’s usually meticulous memory fails her when it comes to crucial meetings.
“This whole affair has been a catalogue of failures from the start, and it is now clearer than ever that we need a full public inquiry to get to the bottom of it.”
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton added: “Nicola Sturgeon launched a vessel with painted windows.
“Five years on, the First Minister’s ‘regret’ that those ferries still haven’t actually arrived won’t cut it for island communities. They have had to navigate well over 7,000 cancelled sailings this year. It’s become so bad that islanders are even considering setting up their own ferry company.
“Islanders might have more hope of getting from A to B if Nicola Sturgeon hadn’t launched more independence campaigns than ferries.
“I think ministers should be out of office already for the delays, the secrecy and the cost but the First Minister thinks it’s not enough.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel