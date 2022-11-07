A SCOTTISH Government minister has suggested that Scotland is “incapable” of hitting legal net zero targets while remaining part of the Union.

Co-leader of the Scottish Greens, Patrick Harvie, who is also the Scottish Government minister for zero carbon buildings, active travel and tenants' rights, has stressed that the country cannot tackle the climate crisis while being tied to the United Kingdom.

The Scottish Greens have launched their own case for independence, despite being involved in the Scottish Government’s updated argument for separation.

The Greens’ document insists that “only with the powers of an independent country can Scotland deliver the radical climate action we need”.

Mr Harvie is part of the Scottish Government that has pledged to cut 1990 levels of carbon emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 and become net zero by 2045.

Asked if Scotland can tackle the climate crisis while part of the United Kingdom, Mr Harvie said the Union is “incapable” of bringing about the change needed.

He said: “If I genuinely looked at the UK Government and the UK political landscape and I saw something that I thought was capable of social and economic mad environmental transformation , I would at least look at that argument.

“I support independence because I’m convinced after looking at the UK that it is incapable of the kind of transformational change that is required.

“Independence will open up that possibility.”

Mr Harvie insisted that his party supports the plans announced by Ms Sturgeon at SNP conference last month that a new £20bn fund will be set up in an independent Scotland with oil revenues and using the Scottish Government’s borrowing powers to kickstart the new country’s economy.

The plans have been branded “environmentally and economically reckless” by climate campaigners.

Mr Harvie said: “The Scottish Government’s proposals are that a fund would be based on the oil and gas revenues that exist in the declining years at the end of the fossil fuel industry – but also the revenue that can be generated from renewables.

“Nobody is suggesting that the fossil fuel industry is going to shut down overnight. There will be some residual revenue from that industry in its declining years.”

Earlier, fellow co-leader of the Greens, Lorna Slater, claimed independence “would have a huge impact on our ability to tackle the twin crises of climate breakdown and biodiversity loss and build greener and more sustainable communities”.

She said: “We are living in a climate and nature emergency, and it needs an emergency response.

“If we are to do our part to avert the climate catastrophe then we need to realise that potential and build the fair and just transition that our communities need.

“But we cannot go the full way when we have always one hand tied behind our back.

“We don’t have the power to upgrade our own electricity grid, or to connect our vast renewable resources to our neighbours in continental Europe so we can sell our excess zero-carbon energy.

“Taxing the obscene wealth of the oil and gas companies to taxing those companies into public ownership and curbing the out-of-control price hikes, these things can only be done in Westminster.”

Ms Slater added: “Independence would allow us to learn from our neighbours, work with them and change our country for the better and provide a positive precedent for other parts of the UK to follow.

“Only with the powers of independence can Scotland ban new oil and gas fields and deliver a full and Just Transition away from fossil fuels.

“Only with the powers of independence can we fix the broken energy market and implement a Green new deal that invests in our communities, our workers and our future.

“Our Green vision for an independent Scotland is a distinct one that works for people and the planet.”

Scottish Conservative constitution spokesperson, Donald Cameron, said: “The Greens have shown where their true priorities lie by launching this thin pamphlet on the same day COP27 gets underway.

“Trying to break up the United Kingdom is clearly more important to them than tackling the climate emergency or the other challenges facing Scots.”