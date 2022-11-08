HOLYROOD’S Presiding Officer has warned Nicola Sturgeon’s Government could be about to “interfere” in the running of the Scottish Parliament.
Alison Johnstone said part of the flagship legislation to overhaul Scotland’s care system “could be considered inappropriate” and beyond ministers’ powers.
It is the latest controversy to affect the Governent’s National Care Service (Scotland) Bill, which some opposition parties want halted because of a lack of crucial detail.
Two SNP MSPs have also attacked it, alongside council chiefs and lawyers.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon's care shake-up risks leaving current services 'truly unstable', MSPs warned
The First Minister has described the National Care Service (NCS) as “arguably the most significant public service reform since the creation of the NHS” in 1948.
It is intended to “oversee local delivery of community health and social care, ensuring consistent and high standards and embedding the principles of fair work for care workers”.
In a submission to Holyrood’s health committee, which is scrutinising the Bill’s fine print, Ms Johnson takes issue with Section 15 of the Bill.
This deals with establishing a complaints system, and would give ministers the power to use regulations to impose requirements on care providers and create sanctions for failing to comply.
Critically, these regulations could impose new duties - and hence new costs - on the independent ombudsmen and commissioners directly funded by the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB), the cross-party group that manages Holyrood and its budget.
Although the regulations would require the SPCB’s approval, they would put Holyrood’s managers in an invidious position, and refusal could be hard in practice.
Writing on behalf of the SPCB, which she chairs, Ms Johnstone said: “This is the first time that Ministers are proposing to use regulation-making powers which directly impact the statutory functions of the SPCB - in this instance, the funding of [public] officeholders.
"This could be considered inappropriate, and we would wish to draw this matter to the attention of the Committee."
She stressed the Scotland Act 1998, which established devolution, conferred "no direct functions on the Scottish Ministers over the Parliament, its Procedures, its officers or the SPCB and its officers...
"The Parliament approves the allocation of annual budgets to the Scottish Ministers, the SPCB and other public bodies.
“The Scottish Government has no locus to affect the SPCB’s allocation or its expenditure.
“To interfere in the SPCB’s budget, which is subject to parliamentary scrutiny, could be considered inappropriate.”
READ MORE: Watchdog warns cost of Nicola Sturgeon's flagship care plan likely to rise 'significantly'
Ms Johnstone said that if ministers wanted to change any of the SPCB’s functions, they should use primary legislation, not regulations, in order to ensure proper scrutiny.
“Otherwise such a proposal could potentially be ultra vires [for] Scottish Ministers.
“The proposed conferral in the Bill of a delegated regulation-making power could fall into that category.”
She also said ministers could use existing powers under the Public Service Reform (Scotland) Act 2010 to change the duties of watchdogs, which would involve a consultation, an explanatory document, and approval by the whole parliament.
She said: “The powers being proposed in the Bill are not subject to the same parliamentary scrutiny mechanisms.
"As there are already mechanisms in place…. we do not consider what is being proposed by way of conferring Ministerial regulation-making powers to be the appropriate approach to this matter.”
READ MORE: IFS thinktank warns SNP social care shake-up could 'exacerbate differences' in quality
The dispute is revealed in the forthcoming issue of the Scottish Left Review, in an article by Unison Scotland policy officer Stephen Low.
Tory MSP Craig Hoy said: “This unprecedented intervention from the Presiding Officer underlines just what a power-grab the NCS represents for SNP ministers.
“Their desire to centralise is so great it even extends to claiming powers currently held by the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body.
“The SNP need to heed the almost universal opposition and drop these reckless plans. Rather than squandering an estimated £1.3 billion on an unwieldy bureaucracy, they should be ensuring all the money goes into frontline care provided locally.”
The Scottish Government was approached for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here