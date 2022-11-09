Matt Hancock says he “does not expect to serve in Government again” after taking part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
The former health secretary and West Suffolk MP said he had received a lot of support for his decision to appear on the ITV reality show, and said it would be a good way to engage with a younger audience.
He reiterated that he could be reached at any point to deal with “urgent constituency matters” despite being over 10,000 miles away in the Australian jungle.
Alongside comedian Seann Walsh, Hancock is expected to enter the jungle on Wednesday and take part in the next Bushtucker Trial.
Following the announcement that he would be participating on I’m A Celebrity (IAC) he had the Conservative Party whip removed.
Speaking ahead of his arrival in camp, he said: “I don’t expect to serve in Government again but there are lots of ways you can communicate and engage with people.
“When I got approached to take part, I did think long and hard about it but one of the reasons that I felt able to say yes was because the IAC team have put in place a system so I can be reached at any point on any urgent constituency matters.
“Lots of people have a view on me from being health secretary in the pandemic dealing with some very difficult issues, but that’s not the whole story.
“I am looking forward to throwing myself into it all like I do everything in life. You can’t hide anything in the jungle, you see somebody warts and all.”
Hancock insisted he has received a lot of support despite having his Conservative Party whip suspended, but added he was not sure how fellow contestants would react when he walked into camp.
“I have had a lot of supportive messages from people who can see what I am trying to do to show that politicians are people too,” he said.
He added:“ There are lots of different ways to communicate with the public and we (politicians) are wrong if we think you can only do that on the traditional political shows where you are mainly only talking to people who take an active interest in politics.
“It’s important we engage with everyone, including young people, in who our politicians are and this programme is a good way to do that. I am looking forward to it.”
– I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here