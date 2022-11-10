SNP ministers past and present have been criticized for using “a completely fictitious statistic” to boast about Scotland’s renewables potential dating back more than a decade.

The Scottish Government has repeatedly claimed that the country has 25 per cent of Europe’s offshore wind potential – a suggestion dating back as far as the Alex Salmond administration and repeated as recently as last week.

But research by the These Islands think tank has claimed that the true number is around 5% - with the Scottish Government analysis reportedly ignoring Scandanavia as part of Europe.

Scottish LibDems leader Alex Cole-Hamilton raised a point of order in Holyrood with the presiding officer – highlighting a “pattern of misinformation dating back over a decade”.

He said: “Over the years, this has been referenced countless times both inside and outside this parliament by SNP ministers and MSPs.

“In this chamber they include successive environment secretaries, first minister Alex Salmond and Deputy First Minister John Swinney, the current First Minister, the Constitution Secretary, Net Zero Secretary have all made the claim to other audiences.

"It was reheated just yesterday by Green environment minister Lorna Slater in the Edinburgh Evening News. It is a statistic that has now proven to be false – a bogus analysis or a mixture of reports dating all the way back to 1993 when the technology was in its infancy and using a definition of Europe that excluded renewable powerhouses like Sweden, Norway and Finland.

“It wasn’t the case that it was accurate in 2010, as a spokesperson claimed this week. It was never accurate.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton claimed that “civil servants had been privately warning against its use for at least two years”, adding they had warned “it has ‘never been properly sourced’ and that these figures have ‘recycled robotically without really checking them’.”

He said: “The true figure for Scotland’s share of offshore wind potential is thought to be around just five per cent. Yet still the 25% claim appeared in the Finance Secretary’s national strategy for economic transformation this March and again, in multiple times in the SNP-led debate on independence in the House of Commons last week from SNP leader Ian Blackford.”

“I can’t recall a comparable situation when a completely fictitious statistic has been relied on so often and so widely."

Mr Cole-Hamilton added: “This matters because the Scottish Government has put this claim at the heart of the debate around Scotland’s energy security, on independence and meeting our climate targets.

“I fully support the expansion of Scotland’s renewable sector and I desperately want to see Scotland fulfill our renewable potential. But the strong case for that isn’t helped when the figures used by the Scottish Government leave it open to charge of misleading and misrepresenting.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.