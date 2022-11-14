Low-income families across Scotland could benefit as a "game-changing anti-poverty measure" is extended.

Around 400,000 children, under the age of 16, are now believed to be eligible for the Scottish Child Payment.

The support payment was previously only open to families with children under the age of six.

But as well as being expanded in age, the payment has also increased from £20 a week per child to £25.

The full rollout of the benefit has the potential to lift 50,000 children out of poverty, social security minister Ben Macpherson said.

The financial uplift will immediately benefit 100,000 children and the extension to under-16s extends it to an estimated 400,000 youths.

Mr MacPherson told BBC's Good Morning Scotland it was a "game-changing" moment.

He added: "It's a huge amount of young people and households which are going to benefit from this really ambitious measure to help all of us tackle child poverty, which of course is an investment in building a better and fairer Scotland together."

Poverty charity, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said if the scheme was replicated across the rest of the UK, 5.3 million youngsters in England, Wales and Northern Ireland could benefit.

Chris Birt, associate director for the think tank in Scotland, said the benefit should show the UK Government that “prioritising those on low incomes is possible”.

He said the full rollout was a "watershed moment for tackling poverty in Scotland, and the rest of the UK should take notice".

“No child should live in poverty so there is clearly more to do, but the Scottish Government should be commended for prioritising spend on this vital measure at this time.

“But this is not just a cost-of-living crisis measure, it is an enduring investment in our children.”

Eligible families will now receive £1,300 a year per child - helping them through the cost-of-living rises.

Mr MacPherson said: "We have five family payments in our new social security system that are only available in Scotland and the Scottish Child Payment is one of those five payments.

"Those payments together mean that, in Scotland, if somebody gets that assistance then they will be getting £10,000 for the first child and up to £9700 extra for children after that.

"That's a huge amount of additional resource to give that extra support to families particularly at this difficult time in order to make sure that we are doing what we can to reduce child poverty in our country."

One mother, identified only as Laura, said the payment will help with the cost of feeding her family and heating their home.

She will receive the payment for her 10-year-old and her 14-year-old, saying the £200 extra every four weeks “really is the difference between heating and eating”.

She said: “I’ll be able to put extra gas in the meter for heating and hot water and extra food in the cupboards.

“My kids, especially my two teenage boys, won’t be feeling hungry as often and I’ll be able to make the house warm for them coming in from school, which is a really great feeling.

“I feel so helpless and feel like a failure when they’re hungry or cold and now I’ll be able to give them what they need a bit more often. It’s a huge relief and takes away some anxiety and stress.”

The charity One Parent Families Scotland also urged the UK Government to follow the Scottish Government’s example.

Chief executive Satwat Rehman said: “With rising costs and falling temperatures, this winter will be particularly challenging for families on a low income.

“The increase in financial support via the new Scottish Child Payment and its availability to parents and carers of older children will provide a much-needed lifeline to families on a low income.

“We hope the UK Government will follow suit and provide further support to low-income families in its upcoming autumn budget on Thursday.”

John Dickie, director of Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) in Scotland also made a similar plea, telling politicians at Westminster: “If the Scottish government can make this kind of serious investment in protecting our children from poverty then so too can the UK Government.

“The Autumn Statement is the Chancellor’s opportunity to not only ensure UK benefits rise in line with inflation but to reverse the cuts made since 2010 – starting with a £20 a week uplift to child benefit.”

The UK Government noted its expansion of free school meals in England and other support available via Universal Credit.

