The number of Scots in need of housing advice amid homelessness fears has soared by 53% in a single year.

Figures obtained by Scottish Labout showed that open housing advice cases with Housing Options services have hit a record high.

Housing Options services provide support and advice for people facing homelessness or other issues. Most people who seek advice will go on to make a homelessness application, with 55% of cases having this outcome last year.

The number of people approaching the service rose by 7% in 2021/22 as protections introduced during the pandemic were lifted.

The number of open cases increased by 13% to the highest point since records began in 2014/15.

There are currently 25,525 open cases compared to 22,545 in 2021.

READ MORE: Christmas appeal launch: ‘Children deserve to have books to fire their imagination’

The number of people approaching services due to a risk of homelessness because of eviction or mortgage defaults rose from 361 in 2020-21 to 554 in 2021-22.

Scottish Labour has urged the Scottish Government not to “repeat mistakes” when measures introduced to manage the cost-of-living crisis come to an end.

Mark Griffin, Scottish Labour housing spokesperson, said: “This damning report lays bare how badly tenants and homeowners were abandoned after the pandemic.

“Thousands of people were put at risk of homelessness when Covid protections were stripped away without any safety net.

“These figures are a stark warning to the SNP that they cannot make the same mistake again when the current rent freeze and evictions ban draw to an end.

“No-one should lose their home because of this cost-of-living crisis – we need a real long-term plan to prevent homelessness, protect tenants, and help homeowners, before a second wave of homelessness hits.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Many people who rent their homes are facing real difficulties because of the cost-of-living crisis right now and over this winter.

“That is why the Scottish Government acted urgently to bring in emergency protections to stabilise tenants’ housing costs. Rents are now temporarily frozen for the majority of people who rent from a private property owner, housing association or council, as well as those in student accommodation, until at least March 31, 2023.

“We are also providing up to £86 million housing support this year, building on the £39 million of additional funding already provided to protect tenants as a result of the pandemic.

“Looking beyond the current temporary measures, we have already committed to delivering a New Deal for Tenants which, amongst a range of actions to improve tenants’ rights, will also see a robust system of rent controls put in place by 2025.”