MSPs will today begin to examine more than a hundred amendments to the Scottish Government's gender recognition reforms following an SNP revolt last month.

Members of Holyrood's Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee are expected to discuss proposed changes to details of the legislation over two meetings.

It is understood amendments by the SNP MSP Christine Grahame to tighten up the bill as it relates to 16 and 17 year olds are among those to be examined this morning.

The Gender Recognition Reform Bill aims to reduce the time it takes to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) from two years to six months (a three month period of living in an acquired gender and three month period of reflection) and lowers the age from 18 to 16. The bill also removes the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and a doctor’s report.

The reforms come after many transgender people have said the current process under the Gender Recognition Act 2004 is overly medicalised, complex, intrusive and invasive.

But some opponents are worried about the possible impact of the reforms on the rights of women to have single sex spaces and services under equality legislation.

Last month the SNP suffered its biggest rebellion when seven MSPs voted against the legislation at stage one, while another two abstained.

One of those to vote against was Ash Regan who was forced to quit her role as community safety minister.

Despite the SNP revolt, the bill was voted through at stage one by 88 votes for to 33 against.

Ms Grahame has put down an amendment proposing Scots aged 16 and 17 would have to live in their acquired gender six months, rather than three.

She also wants the bill modified so that applicants of these ages are required to have discussed the implications of obtaining a GRC with someone who “has a role which involves giving guidance, advice or support to young people” or “is aged at least 18 and knows the applicant personally” before the certificate can be awarded.

Ahead of the committee hearing this morning, Scottish Conservative equalities spokeswoman Rachael Hamilton said: “No-one denies the importance of furthering trans rights, but as it stands the SNP’s proposals present a real risk to the rights of women, girls and vulnerable young people.

“I am deeply concerned about the SNP’s attempts to remove vital safeguards – including lowering the age criteria, removing the need for medical evidence and reducing the amount of time someone is required to have lived in their chosen gender.

“My colleagues and I will be submitting meaningful amendments to reverse these badly-thought out reforms and fix this shoddy legislation.

“However, while I am 100 per cent committed to working to make this bill fit for purpose, I will not support superficial amendments designed only to placate SNP rebels rather than making substantial changes to the bill.

“Our concerns over these plans – and those of thousands of people across Scotland – are real and significant, and I will not help to pass a bill that fails to address these legitimate concerns.”

The Scottish Conservatives last week tried to have the timescale for amendments at the second stage of the parliamentary process extended by two weeks, but their request was rejected.

This stage two of the bill must now be completed by November 23 with the final stage of the bill to be voted on by MSPs before the Christmas recess.