Scotland's GP surgeries face demand exceeding capacity with a senior doctor warning some could collapse under the pressure.
A BMA survey has revealed staff shortages and significant demand is putting practices at "tipping point", the BBC reports.
A staggering 81% of the practices questioned said demand was exceeding capacity while more than a third reported at least a single GP vacancy.
The survey consulted around half of the GP surgeries in Scotland.
Dr Andrew Buist, chair of the Scottish GP committee at the BMA, told the broadcaster this could force some surgeries to shut.
Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland he confessed he "sadly" does not believe the NHS is a "first-class service anymore".
He added: "We are absolutely doing our best. Our figures show that 500,000 appointments are given out every week in Scotland.
"We feel for our patients.
"We understand that they are frustrated by this and understandably they get anxious about their health. As indeed, I should say, doctors get about their own families and how they're going to cope with the situation."
The BMA estimates there are currently 312 full-time equivalent vacancies across GP practices in Scotland.
The senior doctor urged for more commutation from the government about staff shortages.
Mr Buist warned that we may be headed towards a "two-tier health service" but emphasised he wanted to avoid it reaching that point.
But resources must be invested in primary care, or the whole system could "come tumbling down", he said in a stark warning.
"We're not putting the resources into primary care, into general practice, where it's most needed. It is the foundation of the National Health Service.
"If we undervalue it and under-resource it, it will crumble and the rest of the healthcare system will come tumbling down."
"We need more openness from our government to explain what is going on," he added.
"This conversation cannot be left to the reception desk or the consulting room. From the very top, we need the government to explain to the public that we're doing everything we can.
"In these difficult circumstances, we must prioritise the most sick and that means sometimes people will have to wait or they might not get seen at all."
Speaking on the vacancies, Dr Buist added that the career has loss its appeal to many.
He said: "It's a great job being a GP, it should be, but it's a really tough job and you're maybe seeing 60 people in a day.
"People towards the end of their careers are leaving earlier because they're getting burnt out, and younger doctors are not coming in sufficient numbers to replace them. It's lost it's sparkle."
But staff shortages are not the only issue with demand contributing to the perfect storm.
With the age of Scotland's population rising, more people need the service.
"Excessive workload is the single biggest thing. The number of people over 65 and Scotland has increased by a third since the year 2000. Age is what drives needs in the healthcare system."
The warning comes as some healthcare workers, including Scotland's nurses for the first time in history, have announced intentions to strike.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel