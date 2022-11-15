PERFORMANCE times in Scotland’s A&E units have recovered slightly from last week’s record low, easing the pressure on Nicola Sturgeon to replace her health secretary.
However more than a third of patients still waited too long.
Public Health Scotland reported 65.1 per cent of people attending A&E in the week to November 6 were seen within the official four-hour target.
This was up from down 63.1% the week before, which was the worst figure since comparable figures began in February 2015.
The improvement coincided with a fall in attendance numbers, down from 26,052 to 25,123.
The number of patients enduring extreme waits in emergency departments also fell.
The number of patients waiting more than eight hours to be treated fell from 3,391 to 3,021, while the number waiting more than 12 hours fell from 1,445 to 1,354.
Overall, the number waiting more than four hours rose from 9,615 to 8,473.
The better numbers come just a day after the First Minister faced calls from Holyrood’s opposition parties to sack Humza Yousaf as her health secretary.
She said she had “absolute confidence” in him, and accused his critics of “political game playing over the NHS”.
The official A&E target, which has not been met nationally since July 2020, is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.
The figure has been below 70% in Scotland since the week ending May 22
The worst performing health board last week - as it has been for some time - was NHS Forth Valley, where the priority given to elective surgery has affected A&E performance, and where 54.4% of A&E patients were seen within four hours last week, up from 42.7%.
In NHS Lanarkshire it was 55.4% and in NHS Lothian it was 58.9%.
The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has warned long delays are harming or killing more than 30 patients a week.
A key factor is a lack of social care places leading to the delayed discharge of patients medically fit enough to leave hospital.
This creates an overall shortage of beds, making it harder to advance patients through A&E.
