Summary

Recap: Jeremy Hunt delivers crucial autumn statement budget

By David Bol

Our live feed has now finished.

  • -Chancellor acknowledges UK now in recession and unemployment to soar to almost 5% in 2024
  • -Jeremy Hunt lowers threshold for highest rate of income tax in England
  • -Chancellor insists priorities 'stability, growth and public services'

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos