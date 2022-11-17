NICOLA Sturgeon has branded vandalism targeted at a war memorial as “absolutely despicable, sickening and disgusting”.
The First Minister was asked about vandalism that took place at the war memorial in Edinburgh hours after Remembrance Sunday.
Police Scotland are continuing to investigate after poppy wreaths were set on fire.
Speaking at First Minister's Questions, Tory MSP for the Lothians, Miles Briggs, said it was “a mindless act and an appalling insult to our fallen war heroes”.
He added: “It has shocked and angered the local community in Edinburgh, and I hope that those who are responsible will be held to account in due course."
“Sadly, however, attacks on war memorials are increasing in Scotland.”
Ms Sturgeon said: “What happened in the early hours of Monday morning is almost beyond words—absolutely despicable, sickening and disgusting.
"It is beyond my comprehension—I am sure that it is beyond the comprehension of any of us in the chamber—how anybody could attack a war memorial at any time of the year, but particularly just hours after remembrance Sunday.
“It would not be appropriate for me to comment on an on-going police investigation; obviously, that is for the police to take forward.
“Where I will end these remarks, in agreement with the member, is that I really hope that those who are responsible for that despicable attack are identified and face the full force of justice.”
Police Scotland Chief Inspector Murray Tait, local area commander, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing after poppy wreaths were set on fire at the war memorial in High Street, Edinburgh around 5am on Monday, 14 November.
“Officers are carrying out enquiries and gathering CCTV footage to find out more information on whoever is responsible.
“I utterly condemn this appalling act of vandalism, especially at this time of year when remembrance services have just been held across the country. “
