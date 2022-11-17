LEADERSHIP of the SNP group in Westminster is in "disarray" after a rising star was forced to deny he is set to challenge Ian Blackford.

Reports suggested the SNP’s energy spokesperson, Stephen Flynn, has told senior party officials he wants to lead the group at Westminster.

According to the Times, supporters of Mr Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, believe he has the backing of enough MPs to try ousting Mr Blackford.

But Mr Flynn has confirmed he has “no intention of standing”.

According to reports in The Times, Mr Flynn has told the SNP’s compliance officer, Ian McCann, that he intends to formally challenge Mr Blackford at the party’s annual general meeting next month.

The Times suggested that Mr Blackford was attempting to persuade Mr Flynn from dropping his leadership ambition.

A source told The Herald that Mr Flynn has had support of enough MPs since the Patrick Grady fall-out after Mr Blackford faced a backlash for his handling of the scandal.

In June, Mr Flynn denied that he was interested in the role after pressure was piled on Mr Blackford when Mr Grady was found by Commons authorities to have sexually harassed a young member of staff.

Mr Blackford was heard on a leaked recording saying he was “very much looking forward to welcoming Patrick back into the group”.

In March, the SNP Westminster leader rubbished reports that he was considering his position due to infighting among his MPs.

In February, Nicola Sturgeon undermined him by admitting that an independent Scotland would be responsible for paying out pension funds after Mr Blackford argued that the “commitment to continue to pay pensions rests with the UK Government” after a vote for independence because people would have paid national insurance.

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said any removal of Mr Blackford by his MPs “would be a humiliation for Nicola Sturgeon".

He added: “Shamefully she stood by him earlier this year despite how appallingly he handled the complaints made about Patrick Grady.

“In that case Ian Blackford put the needs of the perpetrator above a complainer who had bravely come forward.

“Instead Ian Blackford should have been sacked on the spot by Nicola Sturgeon as a result of his disgraceful behaviour.

“The fact that Nicola Sturgeon was prepared to stand by him spoke volumes about her lack of judgement.

“With SNP MPs now on manoeuvres to try and remove their Westminster leader, it is clear that they are in disarray and Nicola Sturgeon is losing her grip.”