Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has visited Ukraine to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since taking office.

The MP for Richmond replaced Liz Truss after her brief premiership, and recently attended the G20 summit in Bali.

On Saturday he traveled to Kyiv to meet with the Ukrainian leader, to confirm the UK's "continued support" in the war against Russia.

Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom.



We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧



Британія знає, що означає боротися за свободу.



Ми з вами до кінця @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HsL8s4Ibqa — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 19, 2022

"We discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security," Zelensky wrote on Telegram following the meeting.

"We are stronger and we will achieve the desired results."

The meeting comes after a flashpoint during the week when a Russian made missile landed in Poland, killing two people.

It was later judged to be "unlikely" that the missile was fired from Russia, with analysis indicating it was fired by Ukrainian forces looking to intercept a Russian strike.

The Prime Minister joined an emergency morning meeting on the incident at the G20 summit in Bali.

He was pictured sitting next to the US President, who called the roundtable of likeminded G7 and Nato leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japan’s premier Fumio Kishida, Canada’s Justin Trudeau, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel from the European Commission and European Council, respectively, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez and Dutch PM Mark Rutte were also gathered in the room.

In an official read-out of the meeting, issued by the European Union, the leaders said they agreed to offer their “full support for and assistance with Poland’s ongoing investigation”, while reaffirming their “steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression”.