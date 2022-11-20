Comedian Joe Lycett has shredded £10k after former footballer David Beckham failed to renounce his sponsorship deal with Qatar.
The former England international is being paid a reported £10m to be an ambassador for the World Cup host, with the tournament kicking off today.
Beckham is known as a gay icon, but in Qatar homosexual acts are illegal and punishable by imprisonement.
Lycett had previously pledged to give £10k to charity if the former Manchester United man would give up his endorsement deal by midday on Sunday November 20, but to shred the money if he did not.
Beckham has not responded to the campaign and, live-streaming on website BendersLikeBeckham.com, the comedian made good on his promise.
“A platform for progress” pic.twitter.com/EeMelv01nu— Joe Lycett (@joelycett) November 20, 2022
He had previously told the ex-footballer: "If you end your relationship with Qatar I will donate ten grand of my own money - that’s a grand for every million you’re reportedly getting - to charities that support queer people in football.
"However, if you do not I will throw the money into a shredder at midday next Sunday, just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and stream it right here.
“Not just the money, but also your status as gay icon will be shredded.
“Also you’ll be forcing me to commit what might be a crime. Although even then, I reckon I’ll get off more lightly than I would if I got caught whacking off a lad in Doha.”
Beckham has not directly responded to the challenge, but spoke favourably about Qatar on Thursday.
In a pre-recorded message broadcast at the Supreme Committee’s 'Generation Amazing' youth festival in Doha he said: "Qatar dreamed of bringing the World Cup to a place that it had never been before, but that it wouldn’t be enough just to achieve things on the pitch - the pitch would be a platform for progress.”
