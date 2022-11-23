RISHI Sunak has told MPs that the UK "is a collaborative and constructive union."

Addressing the Supreme Court decision during Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions, the Tory leader said the UK Government would "respect the clear and definitive ruling of the Supreme Court."

He added: "I think that the people of Scotland want us to be working on fixing the major challenges that we collectively face, whether that's the economy, supporting the NHS, or indeed supporting Ukraine.

"Now is the time for politicians to work together, and that's what this government will do."

The SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford said that while the court had "clarified a point of law" the "very point of democracy in this union is now at stake."

He said, "the very idea that the United Kingdom is a voluntary union of nations is now dead and buried."

Asking his second question at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Blackford said: “It is right that we respect the decision of the court. But the Prime Minister can’t claim to respect the rule of law and then deny democracy in the very same breath.

“If democracy is to matter, if elections matter, then mandates matter. Since 2014 the Scottish National Party has won eight elections in a row, last year we won a landslide.

“The Scottish Parliament now has the biggest majority for an independence referendum in the history of devolution.

“The Prime Minister doesn’t even have a personal mandate to sit in 10 Downing Street. What right does a man with no mandate have to deny Scottish democracy?”

Mr Sunak told the Commons: “When it comes to Scottish democracy, I’m pleased that the Scottish Government has one of the most powerful devolved assemblies anywhere in the world.

“I was pleased, very shortly after becoming Prime Minister, to be the first Prime Minister in over a decade to attend the council, to sit down with the First Minister, to explore ways in which we can work together with the Scottish Government to deliver for the people of Scotland.

“Whether that’s delivering on growth deals, delivering freeports or ensuring that the £1.5bn of extra Barnett money can go towards supporting public services. That’s what we’re committed to doing in Scotland.”

The SNP MP Allan Dorans told the Prime Minister that the SNP had won eight elections since 2014.

"And we now have more councils, members of the Scottish Parliament and more MPs in this place than any other Scottish political party.

"Every one of those elected members were elected on a manifesto and clear mandate for Scottish independence.

"What democratic right does this government have to deny Scottish democracy, to refuse an independence referendum and to keep us shackled and imprisoned in this involuntary and unequal union against the will of the Scottish people?"

Mr Sunak replied to say the government were "getting on with the business of working constructively, collaboratively in partnership with the Scottish Government to deliver for his constituents."

The SNP's Philippa Whitford told MPs that during the 2014 referendum, "we were told that Scotland was an equal partner in a family of nations, yet the disaster that is Brexit was forced on Scotland against our will, and we see devolution wound back by legislation, such as the internal market act."

"So if the Prime Minister still claims the UK is a voluntary union, can he explain the democratic route by which the people of Scotland get to make a choice over their own future?"

Mr Sunak replied to say that the "UK is a collaborative and constructive union that is delivering for the people of Scotland."

Former Prime Minister Theresa May also intervened in during the session. She told the Commons: “Scotland is a proud nation with a unique heritage. It is a valued member of our family of nations, a union of people bound through the generations by shared interests.

“Does my right honourable friend agree with me that this morning’s Supreme Court decision gives the Scottish nationalists, the SNP, the opportunity for once to put the people of Scotland first and end its obsession with breaking us apart?”

Mr Sunak replied: “My right honourable friend put it very well.”