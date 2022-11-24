Half of Scots would vote for the SNP at the next General Election if it could mean leaving the UK, a poll has found.
A snap survey in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision on who has the power to call a second Indyref survey found that 50 per cent of voters would back Nicola Sturgeon's party.
After the court found the Scottish Parliament does not have the legislative competence to hold a legal independence vote without Westminster’s consent, the First Minister confirmed her intention to use the next UK-wide election as a de-facto referendum.
She announced that her party will hold an emergency conference in the coming weeks to establish exactly how that would work.
50% of Scottish voters would vote SNP at the next general election if it could lead to Scotland leaving the UK, an exclusive Channel 4 News poll by Find Out Now has found.— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 23, 2022
When asked what's most important to them, 26% of respondents said Scottish independence. pic.twitter.com/lHfRkXODi7
In the wake of the judges’ decision, broadcaster Channel 4 and their polling partners asked 1006 Scottish voters – 412 of whom were SNP voters in 2019 – how they would vote in such a situation.
The respondents were asked: “Would you vote SNP at the next General Election if a victory for them could lead to Scotland leaving the UK?”
The poll found 50% said yes, 33% said no, and 16% said they didn’t know or preferred not to say.
That result would be roughly the same as the 2015 General Election, when the SNP won 50% and took 56 of the 59 Scottish seats available.
People were also asked if they would vote SNP at the next election if their vote would be used as a mandate to negotiate for independence. The result was largely the same – but 51% said yes, a percentage more.
On the issue of what’s most important to them, 26% said independence, while 61% said the economy and public services.
