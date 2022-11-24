PUBLICLY owned ScotRail has agreed a new pay deal with the RMT seeing off a planned series of strikes.
The union had planned to walk out next Saturday followed by regular strikes on Fridays and Saturdays right up until Christmas.
The increased pay offer will see staff given a 5 per cent rise plus an extra £750.
ScotRail said this means wages will rise by 7.5% for staff such as conductors and ticket examiners with an 8.5% increase for lower-paid workers.
The RMT said 67.7% of members who voted in the ballot wanted to accept the latest offer.
Minimum flat rate pay has been increased to £10.50 per hour and the no compulsory redundancies guarantee has also been increased from five to six years.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail's Head of Customer Operations, said: “We are delighted that RMT members have voted to accept this pay offer.
"We worked hard to put forward an offer which recognises the hard work of staff, as well as the financial challenges faced by the railway as we recover from the pandemic.
“ScotRail, our staff, and our customers want to have a reliable, safe, and sustainable railway that supports the economy and connects communities across the country.
"By reaching agreement with the RMT, we can now focus fully on delivering a service which our customers expect and deserve.”
This deal only applies to ScotRail employees and is separate to the current pay dispute and industrial action being taken by Network Rail staff on December 13-14, 16-17, and January 3-4 and 6-7.
