Campaigners from trade unions to refugee support groups will gather in Glasgow for an anti-racism and anti-fascist march.

The event, organised by Scottish Trade Unions Congress (STUC), is part of the annual St Andrew’s Day march and rally.

Those taking part will meet at Glasgow Green at 10:30am on Saturday before marching to Renfield Centre in Bath Street where there will be speeches.

Organisers have said the march comes during “a crucial year for the fight against racism”.

Speaking ahead of the rally, STUC speaker Roz Foyer said: “The Sheku Bayoh Family Justice Campaign needs our continuing support as their inquiry continues, racist UK Government immigration policy and rhetoric is only getting worse and we face a cost of living crisis with attacks on pay that disproportionately impact black workers.

“We cannot shy away from racism in Scotland.

“We must face it head on rather than try to brush it under the carpet.

“On Saturday, we will be mobilising to do just that.”

Speakers will include human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar, sister of Sheku Bayoh Kadi Johnston, equality and diversity adviser at NHS Lothian Rakiya Suleiman and Nuzhat Uthmani of EIS.