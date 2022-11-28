On Saturday, a man who as recently as June 2021 was the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care reached the final of ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’.
The following night, ITV’s official ‘I’m A Celebrity…’ account tweeted: “His arrival turned heads, but his triumphant return from Trials kept Camp smiling. Matt Hancock is leaving the jungle in third place”.
‘Turned heads’, but not in a ‘thousands of needless deaths turned heads’ or ‘health secretary breaking his own social distancing rules turned heads’ way, of course.
Matt Hancock? I’m not really a politics person, so I just know him as the guy who apparently did something wrong a while back but has been acting really humble in the jungle and, you know what, I think everyone deserves a second chance.
Yeah, you’ve been his target audience for the past three weeks.
What do you mean?
The sort of person who just sees politics as another TV show with goodies, baddies and no real-life consequences.
READ MORE: The Festival of Brexit appropriately cost a lot and completely failed to deliver
So what has Hancock done that supposedly makes his appearance on the show inappropriate?
An estimated 29,000 excess deaths in UK care homes on his watch. Accusations of cronyism after a £40 million NHS Test and Trace contract was secured by his former neighbour, who had no previous experience of producing medical supplies. Being caught on CCTV passionately kissing a colleague, in a simultaneous breach of his marriage and social distancing rules.
You mean the social distancing rules created by his own party? That’s embarrassing.
Indeed.
Who was the Health Secretary responsible for creating those rules that Hancock so shamelessly flouted?
I’d have to check Wikipedia, but I’m sure whoever it was would have had a frank conversation with Hancock about his conduct.
READ MORE: Matt Hancock has become an I'm A Celeb fave – how is that fair?
And now he’s trying to make the public forget all about that by appearing on the jungle show?
Yep. Hancock took a few weeks out of representing his constituents in West Suffolk to sing his redemption song on reality TV.
Couldn’t that be seen as Hancock neglecting the people who elected him, solely for the purpose of rehabilitating his reputation?
Calling that the only reason for his appearance is pretty cynical.
Fair enough. What’s the other reason?
He’s reportedly been paid £400,000.
So, this is the template for managing political scandals? Just wait until it dies down then look a bit sad while munching camel penis and all is forgiven?
COMING SOON: ‘Yes, the whole £29m PPE thing looks dodgy, but Michelle Mone’s stunning pasodoble makes her a deserving winner of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing’.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here