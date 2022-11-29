MSPs should be allowed to appoint a proxy to vote for them in the event of illness, bereavement and parental leave, a Holyrood committee has recommended.

Unlike Westminster and a number of other legislatures across the world, the Scottish Parliament has no formal system for when a parliamentarian needs to take time, just informal pairing arrangements.

Members of the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee want to see a pilot scheme introduced – which would run until the end of next year - where MSPs can appoint another MSP as a proxy.

The committee recommends that an MSP is only able to vote for one or two other members as a proxy, “so that a large number of votes do not rest in the hands of a single or limited number of members.”

They also recommend that "broad descriptions" are used for the eligibility criteria "in order that they do not prove to be restrictive in relation to individual circumstances."

Committee convener Martin Whitfield said: “Our committee is unanimous in their support for the introduction of a proxy voting scheme.”

He added: “We think Scotland’s democracy and its people are best served by ensuring that MSPs can still cast their votes even if they are unable to participate in Parliamentary business due to the very human reasons of bereavement, illness or parental leave.

“We believe this is a positive, progressive step for the Parliament as we look to continue to evolve and to make the Parliament as accessible and inclusive as possible.”

Deputy convener Bob Doris stated: “As a Parliament it is vital that we continue to look at ways to modernise and to increase participation in democratic processes.

“The introduction of a proxy voting scheme will ensure that MSPs can represent their constituents whether on parental leave, suffering serious illness or bereavement.

“We will continue to review current working practices as we look to innovate and improve Parliamentary processes, and to shape a Parliament fit for the future.”

The call from the committee comes after a slew of MSPs left the parliament ahead of the last election, in part because the job forced them to spend too much time away from their family.

When she announced she was standing down the former SNP MSP Gail Ross revealed she had asked if it would be possible for parliamentarians to vote remotely.

"If we are to encourage into politics more young people with families who live far away from Edinburgh, this has to be considered," she said.

In Westminster, MPs backed a plan to introduce a system of proxy voting for members suffering ill health last month.

The move followed a long campaign spearheaded by the SNP's Amy Callaghan, who was unable to attend the Commons after suffering a brain haemorrhage in June 2020.

