More Scots are being asked to open their homes to refugees from the war in Ukraine.

The Scottish Government has launched a new campaign to find people willing to host those who have escaped the ongoing conflict with Russia.

A new website has been launched to provide prospective hosts with clear information and what to expect from the process.

Many people are in accommodation as part of the Scottish Government’s ‘super sponsor’ scheme, but others remain in temporary accommodation such as on board cruise ships.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed a suspension on accepting new families fleeing the war into the scheme would be extended indefinitely due to a lack of housing.

Neil Gray, minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, said: “We need more hosts and that’s why we’ve launched this campaign.

“We know that being a host is a big commitment so we have set out exactly what will be expected so people can make an informed choice before providing their details.

"The most successful arrangements happen when both the needs of hosts and Ukrainians align.

"Many people may prefer to live in areas close to amenities and services, or close to pre-existing Ukrainian communities.

"In addition, volunteer hosts will have their own preferences and may not have space for larger family sizes or complex group compositions.”

One of the cruise ships provided for Ukrainians who were forced to flee their home country is the MS Ambitiong docked at the Clyde in Govan.

Recent reports show that the boat is approaching full capacity with 1120 people on board.

He added: “We don’t want people to spend any more time than necessary in temporary accommodation and we are keen to match people with hosts as soon as we can.”

Simon Tyas MBE, from Scot Hosts, said: “We are pleased to support this campaign, which is very much needed.

"Over the past nine months, Scot Hosts been working with hosts (through the Facebook group Scotland Ukraine Host Support Group) and Ukrainian families across Scotland to try and ensure that they have a positive and effective time during their time together in Scotland.

“We’ve created a support network where hosts can share positive and negative experiences, and we stand ready to welcome new hosts who are willing and able to offer their homes.”

Hosts will register their details online which will then be sent to their local authority, where checks are undertaken to ensure that homes offered are suitable to host displaced people from Ukraine.

For more information about hosting or to apply to be a host, visit mygov.scot/offer-a-home.