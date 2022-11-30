Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater has accused the pro-union parties of running scared of a second independence referendum.

Speaking to the PA, the Scottish Government's Circular Economy Minister said she was "continually frustrated by the unionist parties lacking the courage of their convictions."

The Scottish Tories hit back, accusing the Green politician and her colleagues of selling out "to shore up their friends in the SNP."

The interview came after the Supreme Court dashed the Scottish Government's hopes of a referendum next October when they ruled that the power to hold a vote was reserved to Westminster.

Nicola Sturgeon has she will now use the next general election as a "de facto" referendum, though she said she still hopes the UK Government will agree to a Section 30 order to pave the way for a consensual plebiscite.

Ms Slater said Downing Street would refuse that "because they know they’re going to lose it."

She added: “They don’t spend any time at all arguing for why the union is good, they know haven’t got a basis for that – especially with Brexit, especially with unpopular things like the unelected House of Lords, especially the economic disaster we’ve seen coming out of Westminster.

“They know they have no case to make for the union.”

The MSPs said the UK Government needed to set out the route for another independence referendum.

“If this is a democracy, they have to say what the route to a section 30 looks like,” she said.

On Monday, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack told MPs that there will be another vote when there is a “sustained majority” in favour of a vote.

He told the Commons Scottish Affairs committee: “It’s the duck test. If it looks like a duck and it sounds like a duck and it waddles like a duck then it’s probably a duck. People know when they’ve reached that point.

“They knew back then [in 2014] that they’d reached it. We don’t believe we’ve reached it now.”

Ms Slater's co-leader, Patrick Harvie told the PA that a win for the pro-independence parties at the next general election should mean the UK Government agrees to begin negotiations on Scotland’s separation from the union.

“I think the notion has to be that if every route to a referendum has been closed off by the UK Government, then you’re contesting an election on the basis that will establish the view of the Scottish people,” he said.

“If there’s a majority of votes cast for pro-independence candidates, that should begin the negotiations between the two governments.”

Mr Harvie also criticised Alex Salmond's Alba party, saying he “would be happy if they didn’t get any votes at all, frankly” at the next election, adding that they are “not at all progressive”.

Scottish Tory constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said: “It takes some nerve for any Green politician to talk about opponents lacking the courage of their convictions when they sold out in order to shore up their friends in the SNP and push for an unwanted and divisive referendum.

“And it’s nonsense to argue that the Conservatives have no case to make for the union.

“From the vaccine roll-out to the help being offered though the cost-of-living crisis, the UK Government has delivered for the people of Scotland, every one of whom benefits to the tune of around £2,000 as a result of the union.”

Scottish Labour constitution spokeswoman Sarah Boyack said: “Most Scots don’t want a referendum next year, but the majority do want change.

“Instead of returning to the divisive arguments of the past, Scottish Labour are focused on delivering the change Scotland needs.

“We are working day in, day out to kick this economically illiterate and morally bankrupt Tory government out of office.”

A spokesperson for Alba said Mr Harvie's comments were disappointing.

"The cause of Scotland is much bigger than any one political party. It is disappointing that the Greens will prioritise their narrow minded social policies before independence.

"However, in terms of what is progressive and what is not, Alba support a nationally owned energy company, the Greens voted against that.

"We want Scotland’s North Sea resources to power turning Scotland into the renewable energy capital of the world whereas the Greens want to end production immediately and wreck the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people in the North East of Scotland.

"Our position in regards to the Gender Recognition Reforms is broadly endorsed by a United Nations Special Rapporteur whereas the Green position wouldn’t stand up to scrutiny in a single high street across the country."