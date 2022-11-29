SNP ministers have been urged to act after domestic abuse crimes are at the second worst ever level despite a slight reduction in the space of a year.

New statistics published by the Scottish Government show that domestic abuse cases were recorded at 64,807 in 2021-22, a decrease of 1% compared to the previous year.

It is the first time the figure has dropped since 2015-16.

Common assault was the most frequently-recorded type of offence at 32%, followed by threatening and abusive behaviour at 21%.

Some 81% of incidents had a female victim, an increase of 1% from the previous year.

The Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act, which came into effect in April 2019, introduced new types of offences including coercive or controlling behaviour.

These types of offences made up 4% of cases in the most recent figures.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown encouraged people experiencing domestic abuse to seek help and report incidents to police where necessary.

Mr Brown said: “I am grateful to everyone who has felt able to come forward over the past year to report incidents of domestic abuse to the police.

“Behind each of these numbers is a story in itself, of months or even years of abuse and control, which is why the Scottish Government legislated to give police, prosecutors and the courts greater powers to tackle such crimes.

“While the small drop in the number of domestic abuse incidents reported to the police may be welcome, the reality has always been that figures drawn from police reports represent only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the true extent of violence against women and girls.”

“We are continuing to make changes to the justice system to make it easier for people to come forward and report incidents and for perpetrators to be appropriately dealt with – to help realise our vision of a Scotland as a place where women and girls live free of violence and abuse.”

The figures show that 64% of cases were repeat offences, including a victim and suspected criminal who had previously been recorded in a domestic abuse incident.

Scottish Conservative MSP Pam Gosal, who is bringing forward a bill at Holyrood to tackle domestic abuse, said the “shocking” figures were “clear evidence that the government must act”.

She said: “These shocking new figures are clear evidence that the government must act.

“It is appalling that so many domestic abuse cases include repeat offenders who keep committing this horrific act again and again.

“Behind every one of these figures is a victim who has suffered despicable acts including physical violence and emotional manipulation. We cannot stand by and let this continue to happen."

“My proposal for a domestic abuse register bill would help to support victims and prevent criminals from committing these awful offences in the first place.

“I urge MSPs from all parties, especially those in government, to consider supporting my bill proposal so we can end the scourge of domestic abuse.”