Almost half of Scots would support independence despite the Supreme Court ruling slashed hopes of Holyrood holding a second referendum without Westminster's permission, a new poll suggests.
The Redfield & Wilton Strategies’ survey revealed 49 per cent of the 1000 Scots polled would vote in favour of independence given the chance.
This is compared to 45% who would vote against it and 5% of respondents said they did not know how they would vote.
The poll was conducted between November 26 and November 27, after the UK's highest court ruled that a proposed Holyrood Referendum Bill would "relate to" the Union and sovereignty of the UK Parliament.
'Yes' leads by 4 points.— Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) November 30, 2022
Scotland Independence Referendum Voting Intention (26-27 November):
Yes, for Independence: 49% (+5)
No, against Independence: 45% (-2)
Don't Know: 5% (-4)
Changes +/- 18 September 2021https://t.co/PMJm3Mw2TU pic.twitter.com/rtEuvt9uxH
Respondents remained relatively divided over when a second referendum should take place.
Asked whether they would support or oppose a referendum taking place in the next year, 46% said they would 'strongly support' or 'support' a vote in 2023.
Meanwhile, 43% said they would either 'strongly oppose' or 'oppose' a referendum in the next year and 9% remained impartial responding they would neither support nor oppose it.
Comparing only the most extreme responses, 33% would 'strongly support' a vote on independence next year while 34% would 'strongly oppose' it.
Given a broader timeframe of five years, support for another referendum remains at 46% while those opposing it fell to 40%.
Who do Scots voters think would win if an independence referendum were to be held in Scotland in the next six months? (26-27 November)— Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) November 30, 2022
Yes, for independence: 43% (+8)
No, against independence: 39% (-3)
Don't know: 18% (-5)
Changes +/- 18 September 2021https://t.co/PMJm3Mvv4m pic.twitter.com/njqJfzfu1Z
Around one in ten (11%) people said they would neither support nor oppose a referendum being held within this timeframe.
Most of the polled Scots said the passing of Queen Elizabeth has not impacted how they would vote in an independence referendum.
A total of 64% said the death and funeral of the 96-year-old monarch made 'no difference' to their view on Scottish independence.
Asked about Nicola Sturgeon's overall job performance, 49% approved of how the First Minister has faired since becoming the leader of the SNP but 33% disapproved of her performance.
However, those surveyed had a less positive view of the Prime Minister who only took on the role in October.
The poll showed that 35% of Scots’ disapproved of Rishi Sunak's overall job performance while 31% approved.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, is viewed more negatively - 39% disapprove of Hunt’s performance as Chancellor, compared to 24% who approve.
Labour leader Keir Starmer has improved his standing in the eyes of Scots with an increase of 16% pushing the number of voters who approved of his performance up to 35% since last year.
A total of 24% disapproved of how he has faired, but a considerable portion of voters (35%) neither approved nor disapproved.
