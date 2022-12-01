Nicola Sturgeon has rejected claims that breast cancer services in Tayside have “collapsed”.
During First Minister’s Questions, Labour leader Anas Sarwar told MSPs of a “chemotherapy dosing scandal” that had seen patients in the region given lower doses of drugs compared to other health boards.
It follows the release of a documentary by the Courier newspaper about the treatment meted out to patients between December 2016 and March 2019.
Mr Sarwar told the First Minister: “Breast cancer chemotherapy in NHS Tayside has collapsed, leaving vulnerable women travelling across the country to receive life-saving treatment.
“At the root of the problem is a chemotherapy dosing scandal that has gone on for three and a half years.”
He said patients and doctors did not believe the conclusions of a government report into the issue.
Ms Sturgeon said the Labour politician was "wrong to describe the Tayside service as having collapsed."
She added: “That neither comes close to accurately describing the current service nor does it do anything to help any current patients or the dedicated doctors that are working within that centre.”
Ms Sturgeon said that about 150 new patients were referred to Tayside’s breast services each week, with just seven receiving treatment in another centre.
It is “shamefully wrong” to describe the centre as having collapsed, she added.
She promised that the Scottish Government would not “shy away” from further reviews if necessary.
Mr Sarwar responded: “There are zero breast cancer oncologists in Tayside, zero.
“If zero doesn’t equate to collapse, then I’m not sure what definition the First Minister does use.”
There are nine vacancies in the department, he said, and more than 200 women have had to travel to other parts of the country for treatment.
The First Minister said the Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, would be meeting with clinical teams next week.
She said NHS Tayside had a “committed and compassionate” team of doctors and recruitment is ongoing.
Ms Sturgeon said: “It is absolutely right to raise these issues.
“But it does do a disservice to those working in that centre to describe it as being in a state of collapse because that is not the case.”
