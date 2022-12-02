FORMER UK health secretary Sajid Javid will not stand again as an MP at the next general election.

The MP for Bromsgove has confirmed the move to his local party.

Mr Javid kickstarted the downfall of Boris Johnson when he quit his government role alongside Rishi Sunak over the former PM’s response to the Chris Pincher scandal.

He ended his first stint in Mr Johnson’s cabinet when he quit as Chancellor over interference from advisor Dominic Cummings.

He also served as home secretary under Theresa May and served in David Cameron’s cabinet was first elected to the Commons in 2010.

Mr Javid made three unsuccessful bids to become Tory leader including pulling out of the contest to replace Mr Johnson before MPs were balloted.

In a letter, Mr Javid said whether to stand again “has been a decision I have wrestled with for some time”.

But he added that he has “ultimately concluded not to stand again for what would be my fifth election”.

He said: “I am very proud of what we have achieved for Bromsgrove district and of my work in Parliament and Government.

“This decision will not mark the end of my parliamentary activity, particularly for the causes I care deeply about. Nor will it impact my duties as a local MP on behalf of constituents across Bromsgrove.

“Being a local MP and serving in government has been the privilege of my life and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve.

“I always sought to make decisions in the national interest and in line with my values and I can only hope my best was sufficient.

“I will of course continue to support my friend the Prime Minister and the people of Bromsgove in any way I can.”