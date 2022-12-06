An Australian police force is targeting officers from the UK as part of an international recruitment drive, leading to fears some will leave Police Scotland.
Western Australia Police Force has launched a campaign specifically seeking applicants from the UK, Ireland and New Zealand.
Those who apply can go on a pathway towards Australian citizenship, which can be otherwise difficult to acquire due to its immigration system.
The Australian force's police commissioner, Col Blanch, said he wanted "skilled, experienced constables to work on the frontline to help us cover the biggest policing jurisdiction in the world".
One Scottish Police Federation representative told the justice affairs magazine, 1919, that Scottish officers have previously been lured away by Australian forces.
He said: "We lost some really good officers in the past to Down Under.
"Some returned but many made a really good life for themselves. This is another drain on our experience."
Jamie Greene, justice spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives, said the recruitment drive should be a warning for Scottish ministers.
He said: "This news should set alarm bells ringing for Keith Brown and the SNP.
"Their failures to fully fund frontline policing services has led to officer numbers already hitting their lowest levels since 2008.
"Now the SNP run the risk of losing more talented and hardworking officers to the other side of the world as they plan to impose more terrifying cuts on our police.
"Losing more officers will only put more strain on their overwhelmed colleagues and put public safety at risk.
"Keith Brown cannot continue to ignore these warnings that Scottish police officers are currently finding alternative offers more attractive and urgently reverse his plans to cut police funding even more."
However, Justice Secretary Keith Brown said salaries at Police Scotland remained competitive.
He said: "Police officers play a vital and valued role and we have recognised that by ensuring they are the best paid in the UK.
"The basic starting salary of a constable is higher in Scotland than in England and Wales - as is the maximum salary.
"Despite UK Government austerity, we have increased police funding year-on-year since 2016-17 and have invested more than £10 billion in policing since the creation of Police Scotland in 2013.
"Police Scotland has welcomed around 900 new recruits this year and we have a higher number of officers per head of population than England and Wales and more officers now than in March 2007."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here