Labour will today try to force the UK Government to release records about the award of Covid PPE contracts to a company linked to the Tory peer Michelle Mone.

It follows reports suggesting Glasgow-born Baroness Mone may have profited from PPE Medpro winning public contracts worth more than £200 million to supply personal protective equipment after she recommended it to ministers in the early days of the pandemic.

Labour will present a "humble address" motion to force a binding Commons vote to secure the release of documents relating to the deals to the Public Accounts Committee.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner urged Conservative MPs to back the vote or be “complicit in a cover-up” of “inexcusable profiteering by Tory cronies”.

The move comes after Matt Hancock accused the former lingerie tycoon of “extraordinarily aggressive” lobbying in support of a Covid contract for another firm that made lateral flow tests.

The disgraced former UK health secretary said the peer sent him a “threatening” message, complaining the firm had not secured a deal.

In his new book, the Pandemic Diaries, Mr Hancock said by the end of her email she had “worked herself into a complete frenzy”.

READ MORE: Michelle Mone - The rise and fall of Scotland's bra queen

Lady Mone is under investigation by the Lords commissioners for standards for allegedly not declaring an interest in PPE Medpro.

The Guardian last week reported she and her children received £29m originating from profits of the company, despite her repeatedly denying any “role or function” in the company, and her lawyers saying she was “not connected to PPE Medpro in any capacity”.

Ms Rayner said: “Britain is sick of being ripped off by the Tories. We want our money back.

“Tory MPs can either back Labour’s binding vote to force ministers to come clean on the murky award of £203m in taxpayers’ money to a shady company linked to a Tory peer or they are choosing to be complicit in a cover-up.

“The ‘VIP lane’ for PPE is a scandal of epic proportions that has allowed the shameful waste of taxpayers’ money and inexcusable profiteering by Tory cronies."

The PA news agency said representatives for Baroness Mone declined to comment.

READ MORE: Michelle Mone: 125,000 sign petition to have baroness expelled

In his diaries, being serialised in the Daily Mail, Mr Hancock wrote: “Baroness Michelle Mone has sent me an extraordinarily aggressive email complaining that a company she’s helping isn’t getting the multi-million-pound contracts it deserves.

“By the end of the message, she seemed to have worked herself into a complete frenzy and was throwing around wild accusations.

"Was she threatening me? It certainly looked that way.”

Mr Hancock said inquiries revealed the unnamed firm Lady Mone was representing had not won any contracts because it had not passed the relevant tests.

The peer and her husband Douglas Barrowman have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

